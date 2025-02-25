Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

There was another great turn-out for the academy training sessions for boys and girls from U6 to U10 on Friday night at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU. Training will continue every Friday 6 to 7pm at MTU until the end of March. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

Family Table Quiz

The club will hold a table quiz as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge on Thursday 6th March at 6:30PM at MTU. The quiz will be a fun event for all the family. Entry fee of 10 euro per table. For more information or to enter contact 087 6338379

Scór na bPáistí

If your child is interested in representing Tralee Parnells in Tráth na gCéist in the upcoming district competition please contact 087 2835359. This is a great opportunity to continue the strong tradition the club have in this event!.

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. You can buy one line for €2 or three for €5. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. All proceeds go towards the running of the Club. Thank you for your continued support.

Gaeltacht Scholarship

The Munster GAA Scholarship for second-level students aged between 12 – 17 years, wishing to attend a Gaeltacht course this Summer is now open for applications. Applicants must be a current member of a GAA, LGFA or Camogie Club in Munster. To apply submit a video recording in Irish of one minute duration on the following Topic:

An Fhoireann is fearr liom (Based on Gaelic games of all codes). The video should include a brief introduction of self from the student, outlining their interest in Gaeilge and our culture. Deadline February 26th, 2025 Application link: https://forms.gle/6jcbFgXALD6SHuvN9