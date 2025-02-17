Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

There was another great turn-out for the academy training sessions for boys and girls from U6 to U10 on Friday night at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU. Training will continue every Friday 6 to 7pm at MTU until the end of March. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. The membership fees remain the same as last year. If there are any issues or queries contact the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448. All members must be registered by the end of March or before their first competitive game, whichever is sooner.

Lotto

The numbers drawn on Monday evening 10th February were 4, 7, 15, 26. Congratulations to Cian O'Lorcain who won the lucky dip prize of 25 euro. The next draw takes place – 24/02/2025. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Your continued support is much appreciated.