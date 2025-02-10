Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Our first academy training sessions for boys and girls from U6 to U10 got off to a fantastic start on Friday night at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU. We had a great turn-out where the boys and girls had lots of fun and were delighted to be back. We also had lots of new faces which was great to see. Training will continue every Friday evening 6 to 7pm at MTU from now until the end of March. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

U12 Hurling

The Under 12 hurlers continue training on Saturday mornings 9:45 - 11AM at the Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn ball wall. These sessions will continue until training switches to Friday evenings once the evenings get brighter. New players are welcome to attend, text 087 2835359 for details.

Camogie Training

Training for girls born from 2010-2013 resumed last Tuesday evening at CBS The Green Astro. Training will continue every Tuesday and Thursday 6 to 7pm until we return to grass in Pairc na Darach in April. New players are always welcome. Come along and give camogie a try! For more details, contact 0851355566.

Advertisement

Club Shop

As all teams are starting to resume training for the new season, our club shop is open for all of your training gear needs at https://link.mfc-sports.com/teamwear/code/S6Y7GN The shop will remain open until Thursday 13th February.

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

The fees the same as last year and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

If you registered last year, your account should exist in Foireann, www.foireann.ie. There are options available on the login screen if you cannot remember your userid or password. If the email address linked to your account needs to be updated you should contact the club Registrars. Only adults should have an account on Foireann. After you login you should create/modify your family and verify that all family members have been setup correctly. Boys must be registered with the GAA and Girls must be registered for Camogie. It is important to remember to update any relevant medical information. Once all members have been setup you should select the membership option on the left hand menu and select the suitable registration option(s). Some registration options can be paid in instalments. If there are any issues/queries contact the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448

For insurance purposes, all members must be registered by the end of March or before their first competitive game, whichever is sooner.

National Club Draw

Tickets have now been posted to all club members. We ask that members aim to sell their tickets for this annual fundraiser. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a top prize of €50k in cash as well as various All Ireland Weekend packages.