Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Academy training for the younger age groups continued on Saturday afternoon at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU. Our younger club members had a very enjoyable session of hurling including some newcomers coming along to try it out . The Academy will continue until the end of February. New players are always welcome, equipment will be supplied.

Congratulations

Congratulations to club players Ciara Moloney and Katie Dwyer who represented Kerry in the first round of the National Camogie League in Killarney at the weekend. Kerry drew with Westmeanth on a scoreline of 0-9 to 1-6. Kerry will now face a trip away to Meath next weekend.

U12 Camogie

Training for girls born in 2011 and 2012 will commence on Monday of this week at CBS the Green astro. These sessions are perfect for any girls looking to try camogie out for the first time. Girls in Tralee town, Ballymacelligott, Blennerville, Spa, Churchill and Fenit are welcome to attend. Hurley and helmet will be provided for new players. Text 085 1355566 for more information.

Registration

Registration is open for 2023 and this year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. The registration fees for this year remain the same as last year:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Groups that have returned to action should now register at https://www.foireann.ie/. Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie

Operation Transformation

Our Operation Transformation program continues every Wednesday evening at 6pm in Cuman Iosaf for circuit training and every Sunday morning at 9am, meeting at the beginning of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway opposite Dunnes Stores at Top Motor Parts. There is no charge to participate and new people always welcome. For the more energetic amongst us, the club is also encouraging people to participate in the Parkrun that takes place every Saturday morning at 9:30am in Tralee Town Park.

Lotto

Congratulations to Siobhan O Connell and Brian Shanahan who won the lucky dip prizes of €25 each in last Monday's draw. The numbers drawn were: 1, 6, 7, and 8. The next draw takes place on 27th February. You can play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie All support greatly appreciated, thank you.