Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Juvenile Awards Night

Last Friday night in Lottie’s at The Ashe Hotel, the club celebrated the 2024 success of our juvenile camogie and hurling teams with a plethora of cups and trophies on display. The feats of the U14, U15, Féile, U16, and Minor Camogie and U15 Féile Hurling players were celebrated. The night began with a sit down meal followed by the presentation of awards and then all present rocked the night away with entertainment from DJ Manus Leane. Well done all involved in organising what was a great night.

Academy Training

Training for boys and girls from U6 to U10s will recommence on Friday February 7th at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU from 6 to 7pm. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

U12 Hurling

The Under 12 hurlers have returned to training on Saturday mornings 9:45 - 11AM at the Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn ball wall. These sessions will continue until training switches to Friday evenings once the evenings get brighter. New players are welcome to attend, text 087 2835359 for details.

Camogie Training

Training for girls born from 2010-2013 resumes on Tuesday February 4th from 6pm-7pm at CBS The Green Astro. Training will continue every Tuesday and Thursday at the same time until we return to grass in Pairc na Darach in April. New players are always welcome. Come along and give camogie a try! For more details, contact 0851355566.

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

The fees the same as last year and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

If you registered last year, your account should exist in Foireann, www.foireann.ie. There are options available on the login screen if you cannot remember your userid or password. If the email address linked to your account needs to be updated you should contact the club Registrars. Only adults should have an account on Foireann. After you login you should create/modify your family and verify that all family members have been setup correctly. Boys must be registered with the GAA and Girls must be registered for Camogie. It is important to remember to update any relevant medical information. Once all members have been setup you should select the membership option on the left hand menu and select the suitable registration option(s). Some registration options can be paid in instalments. If there are any issues/queries contact the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448

For insurance purposes, all members must be registered by the end of March or before their first competitive game, whichever is sooner.

National Club Draw

As in previous years, the club will take part in the national club draw. Tickets will be posted to all club members in the coming week. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a top prize of €50k in cash as well as various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Kerry Minor Camogie

Well done to Club players Georgia Kennedy, Anna O Sullivan, Jessica Leen, Anna Chute and Maeve Trant on their first game of the All Ireland Minor Championship against Down last Sunday in Offaly. Final score Kerry 4-5 Down 2-14

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. You can buy one line for €2 or three for €5. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. All proceeds go towards the running of the Club. Thank you for your continued support.

Club Shop

As all teams are starting to resume training for the new season, our club shop is now open for any of your training gear needs.

https://link.mfc-sports.com/teamwear/code/S6Y7GN

Click on the link to see all the various options - shop will remain open until 13th February.