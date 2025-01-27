Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Training for boys and girls from U6 to U10s will recommence on Friday February 7th at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU from 6 to 7pm. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

U12 Hurling

The Under 12 hurlers returned to training this Saturday mornings 9:45 - 11AM at the Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn ball wall. These sessions will continue until training switches to Friday evenings once the evenings get brighter. New players are welcome to attend, text 087 2835359 for details.

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

The fees the same as last year and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

If you registered last year your account should exist in Foireann. There are options available on the login screen if you cannot remember your userid or password. If the email address linked to your account needs to be updated you should contact the club Registrars. Only adults should have an account on Foireann. After you login you should create/modify your family and verify that all family members have been setup correctly. Boys must be registered with the GAA and Girls must be registered for Camogie. It is important to remember to update any relevant medical information. Once all members have been setup you should select the membership option on the left hand menu and select the suitable registration option(s). Some registration options can be paid in instalments. If there are any issues/queries contact the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448

For insurance purposes, all members must be registered by the end of March

National Club Draw

As in previous years, the club will take part in the national club draw. Tickets will be posted to all club members in the coming week. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a top prize of €50k in cash as well as various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Kerry U16 Camogie

The Kerry U16 Camogie squad were crowned winners of the Munster U16 County Championship at the weekend when they had a comprehensive win over Waterford. Congratulations to all the players and management team involved but a special mention goes to our Tralee Parnells players- Emma Gaynor (joint captain), Evie O Sullivan, Jessica Leen, Georgia Kennedy, Sarah Chute, Aoibhinn Hennessy and Siofra Murphy. Huge congratulations to Georgia who was named player of the match with some outstanding scores on the day. Congratulations to Club mentors Ken Leen and Diarmuid Brennan, members of the management team

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. You can buy one line for €2 or three for €5. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. All proceeds go towards the running of the Club. Thank you for your continued support.