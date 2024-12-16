Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Kerry Camogie

The selections for the Kerry juvenile Camogie Panels for 2025 took place last week and the club is well represented. With Evie O Sullivan, Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor, Aoibhinn Hennessy, Sarah Chute, Georgia Kennedy, Siofra Murphy and Orla Costello selected for the U16 panel together with Parnells coach Kenneth Leen. While at U15 Evie O Sullivan, Aoibhinn Hennessy, Sarah Chute, Sophie Brick, Ciara Trant, Clodagh Culloty, Abby Crowley and Maria O Connell were selected along with Parnells coach David Brick. Well done to all and we wish the very best to the players and management in the season ahead.



Congratulations

To Clanmaurice GAA on winning the All-Ireland Camogie Intermediate Club Championship in Croke Park at the weekend. Clanmaurice defeated Ahascragh Caltra from Galway on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-01

Seasons Greetings

The club would like to wish all our members and their families a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. We look forward to seeing you all on the hurling and camogie pitches again in 2025.

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. You can buy one line for €2 or three for €5. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. All proceeds go towards the running of the Club. Thank you for your continued support.