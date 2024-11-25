Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U16 Camogie County Champions

On a miserable Monday evening ,November 18th, our U16 Camogie team once again faced their closest rivals, Cillard Camogie Club, in the long awaited U16 Championship Final, under lights at Ballyduff GAA pitch. The first half was a close contest with Tralee

Parnells getting off to a slow and rusty start ending with Cillard a point ahead at half time. After a motivational talk and with several positional changes the players returned to the field fired up for what was a spectacular second half performance. Parnells

showed their true skill and determination to come away with a well-deserved win.

Thank you to Cillard for an extremely competitive and exciting final. Many thanks to referee Mike Hennessy and his team of umpires, to Co Officials Nuala, Anita and Ceara Moore who presented the Cup to our Captain Georgia Kennedy. We are very appreciative also

to Ballyduff GAA for the use of their pitch and facilities.

This win tops a monumental season for Tralee Parnells Camogie Club. Not only have this U16 team won the double ( League/Championship) but members of this panel have also won, U15 County Feile, the U14 double (league/championship) the Minor County Shield and

were U13 Co League finalists. Congratulations and well done to all the players and management involved this is an absolutely fantastic achievement.

Club AGM

To continue reporting from the club's recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held in the Meadowlands Hotel on Friday 15th November this weeks notes includes a few extracts from the Chairpersons address:

June 14th, 2024, was a historic day as our Senior team played in the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since over a century ago, narrowly losing to Lixnaw. Despite subsequent losses, the team can be proud of their debut season. Kudos to Martin Downes and his management team for their efforts, who will continue into next year.

Our Junior team faced a tough campaign in Co League Div 2 and the South Kerry League Final. Many thanks to Declan Cooney and his team for their work. Congratulations to all camogie teams for winning multiple titles, and well done to the boys' and girls' teams for qualifying for National Feile. Our Academy continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication of our coaches.

Off the field, Pairc na Darach was prepared for play, with a big thank you to all volunteers for making this possible. Thank you to Joe Wallace and the Co Board for our continued use of Caherslee throughout the year.

Thank you to all who were involved in the various fundraising activities during the year and a special thank you to our sponsors, including Fiona and Kevin from The Brogue, and Rory Kerins from Pro-Plan Auctioneers, for their support.

As I step down as Chairperson of Tralee Parnells, I want to thank the outgoing Executive for their hard work and support. Over the past four years, the club has made significant progress both on and off the field. I am grateful to everyone I've worked with and wish the incoming Executive all the best for 2025 and beyond.

Lotto

The lotto draw took place on Monday 18th November where the numbers drawn were: 2, 17, 25, 26. There was no jackpot winner. Suzanne Chute won the lucky dip prize of €25. Next draw: 2nd December. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee