Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club AGM

The club held it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Meadowlands Hotel on Friday night. Proceedings got under way with a welcome to all from Chairperson Stephen Buttimer which was followed by the minutes from last years AGM. The year end report from Club Treasurer Ger O'Connell was the first report of the night where Ger outlined the major sources of income for the year and on the expenditure side, highlighted the further investments in the Club's home ground at Pairc na Darach. This was followed by the childrens officers report which concluded with Agnes Sheehy announcing that she was stepping down after 13 years of dedicated service. After that we had the registrars report where a slight increase in total membership was reported for the year. Next up was the club secretary Kate Dunne who outlined some of the highlights of the year. The Chairperson offered sympathies on behalf of the Club, to all officers, players, members and friends who have suffered bereavements during the year. More details on the AGM will be provided in next weeks notes including reports from the Hurling and Camogie Chairpersons.

An important item on the agenda was to elect the officers for 2025. There was some discussion on this topic before the officers were elected as some key positions were not filled on the night. After a number of years of dedicated service the Hurling Chairperson Stephen Buttimer and Treasurer Ger OConnell confirmed that they would not seek re-election. It was agreed that new blood is required to provide fresh thinking to bring the club to the next level in it’s exciting development. It was decided that the new Executive Committee should re-convene in the near future to find successors for Stephen and Ger. The following officers were elected for 2025:

President: Rory Kerins

Vice Chairperson/Chairperson (Camogie)- Aine Lambe

Secretary (Hurling) – Kate Dunne

Secretary (Camogie) - Claire Salmon

PRO (hurling) - David Brick

PRO (Camogie) - Suzanne Chute

Registrars – Lynda Harris and Kieran Fitzgerald

County Board Delegate & North Kerry Board Delegate - Dermot Reen

Camogie County Board Delegates – Claire Salmon and Sinead Curtin

Childrens Officers - Aedamar O’Neill and Lynda Harris

Development and Facilities Officer - Carmel Maloney

Health and Wellbeing Officers - Catriona Crowley and Tara Cullinane

The position of Culture and Irish Language Officer was also

was also not filled on the night. If anybody is interested in finding out more about these open positions they should contact the club Secretary ([email protected]@gaa.ie) or any member of the club Executive. The out-going officers will be available to provide training and ensure a smooth transition.

Advertisement

Tributes were paid to the outgoing club officers Agens Sheehy, Stephen Buttimer and Ger O’Connell who were thanked for their dedication and service to the club.

The final item on the agenda was the ratification of the proposal that the registration fees will remain unchanged for 2025. The full reports from all officers and team mangers will be available on the club website in the coming weeks.

U16 Camogie

We wish the best of luck to our U16 Camogie squad as they face Cillard in the County Camogie Championship final. Throw-in will be at 7:30pm in Ballyduff on Monday 18th. We hope to see a large turn-out in Ballyduff for what promises to be a great game. Best of luck to all the players and the Management Team of David, Brian, Sinead and Natalie!

Advertisement

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Ger Donnellan and family on the death of Ger's mother Philomena. May she rest in peace.