Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club AGM

The club is holding it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Meadowlands Hotel on Friday November 15th at 7:30pm. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. As a number of the outgoing executive are not seeking re-election, we are looking for new faces to come on board for 2025. It is important to have fresh faces with fresh ideas to further develop the club. No previous experience is necessary, training will be provided and outgoing role-holders will be available to ensure a smooth transition. The nomination forms have been emailed out to all members and we ask to have them returned by Monday 11th at the latest. If anyone wishes to discuss what's involved, feel free to contact any member of the current Executive.

Scór na nÓg

We are looking for children of secondary school age to represent the club in the up-coming Scór na nÓg county final which will take place on Nov 9th. If any one is interested in representing the club please contact Damien Kissane on 0830486976. The Events for Scór include: Figure/Ceilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Recitation/ Scèalaìocht, Novelty act/ Nuachleas, Instrumental Music, Set Dancing, Table Quiz.

Sympathy

Sympathies of the club are extended to Catriona Crowley and the Sargent family on the recent death of Catriona's mother, Mary in Cork. Also to Sinead Curtin and the Dillane family on the death of Sinead's mother, Dolores. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.

U15 hurling

There was a great display of hurling by our U15 hurlers in the Tom Healy tournament in Abbeydorney last Friday night. Parnells started with a comfortable win over a gallant Firies, followed by a hard-fought draw with Crotta. In our final game, we faced St. Brendan's to decide the final seedings. It was a tight contest until the last few minutes, but Parnells came away with a win. The team have now qualified for the final stages of this fantastic tournament hosted by Abbeydorney next weekend.

U16 hurling

Played in testing conditions our under 16 hurlers were defeated by Crotta in Dromakee on Sunday 27th last in the semi-final of the North Kerry Championship. Our lads kept battling to the end but we found scores hard to get against a strong Crotta defence. Final score Crotta O'Neill's 5-9 Tralee Parnells 2-5

GAA Future Leaders

Anna Chute was delighted to have the opportunity to attend the GAA Youth Forum 2024 Sat Nov 2nd.

In attendance were representatives of young people between the ages of 12-21 years from all Gaelic games associations (GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association) as well as all Gaelic games codes.

* The day consisted of a mix of speakers and interactive workshops covering a range of topics like coach education & behaviour, decision making, developing volunteer opportunities amongst others.

* In the afternoon participants got the opportunity to further discuss and vote on recommendations raised during the workshops.

* The results from the Youth Congress will now be taken by the Youth Committee and used as the foundation and preparation of their report to the relevant Association Congress.

This was a fantastic opportunity for Anna and all those that attended to voice their opinions and ideas in a very positive environment.

Huge thanks to all those involved organising the day.

Lotto

