Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes

U12 Hurling

The U12 boys were in action in Caherslee during the week at a blitz organised by the Transition Year students at CBS The Green, Tralee. Thank you to the students and teachers of CBS The Green for an well run event.

U14 Camogie

Our U14 girls gave an outstanding performance last Sunday to end the season with their second title - U14 Division One Champions! They lead from the start with a huge first half team performance against a determined Causeway side. As expected, Causeway came out strong after the break but Tralee Parnells regrouped and settled themselves to come away with a well deserved victory. Captain Abby Crowley was thrilled to accept the Cup from County Chairperson AnneMaire Russell. Congratulations to all the players and well done to the management team- David, Shan, Aine and Lynda. Thank you to Abbeydorney GAA for the pitch, referee Seamus Mulvihill, Siobhán Herbert and to Causeway Camogie Club

U21 Hurling

Tralee Parnells 1-10 Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-24

Last Saturday evening under lights in Caherslee, in the Under 21 County Championship 1/4 final, Parnells put up a great performance against the amalgamation of Crotta/Kilmoyley. The visitors already had the benefit of a match under their belts while it was the 1st time the Parnells lads had played together in this age group. Parnells were actually first to score with a good point by Eddie Sheehy. Kerry Senior hurler Ronan Walsh was always a threat but it was his accuracy from the placed ball which ultimately proved the difference. Any free conceded by Parnells within 70 metres of goal resulted in a white flag. While Walsh was also dangerous from open play, he was kept well marshalled by his opposite number and team captain, Niall Cassidy throughout the 1st half until he had to go off injured early in the 2nd half. Cillian Litchfield was keeping Parnells in the game with some well struck frees and also struck a great score from play. Midway through the first half, Crotta/Kilmoyley were threatening to pull away, but a goal by Parnells following a scramble in the away team's goalmouth had Parnells back in the match. A great point by Dan Maloney had Parnells level but Crotta/Kilmoyley had 2 further points just before half-time. On the stroke of half-time, Darragh Maloney made a storming run from half back and struck a great point, to leave just the minimum between the teams at half time - Tralee Parnells 1-7 Crotta Kilmoyley 0-11

Unfortunately for Parnells, the second half was more one-sided. Whatever was said to Crotta/Kilmoyley in the dressing room at half-time obviously worked. When they eventually emerged for the second half, they were quickly into their stride and were soon 4 points to the good. Illness and injuries deprived Parnells of Darragh Maloney and Cassidy early in the second half but Parnells fought on and pointed frees by Dan Maloney and a good score by Will Somers just about kept Parnells in touch. However, any foul at all was being punished by Walsh and centre back Sean McGrath was coming more into the game. Highlight of the second half was definitely a flying save by Parnells keeper Donnacha Buttimer to deny McGrath what looked like a certain goal. Parnells fought to the end but Crotta/Kilmoyley were worthy winners. Well done to the Parnells team and Management who can take pride in their performance. Best of luck to Crotta/Kilmoyley in the semi-final.

Tralee Parnells: 1. D Buttimer 2. Ben Cullinane 3. T. Reen 4. C. Dennehy 5. Rory Reen 6. N. Cassidy 7. Darragh Maloney 8. J Doyle 9. Dan Maloney 10. P Doyle 11. E Sheehy 12 L. O'Connell 13. W Somers 14. C Litchfield 15 G Lynch Subs: O Kerins for Darragh Maloney; D Cunningham for Cassidy; B Hamilton for Cullinane

Advertisement

Volunteers Required

Tralee Parnells is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Meadowlands Hotel on Friday November 15th at 7:30pm. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. As a number of the outgoing executive are not seeking re-election, we are looking for new faces to come on board for 2025. It is important to have fresh faces with fresh ideas to further develop the club. No previous experience is necessary, training will be provided and outgoing role-holders will be available to ensure a smooth transition. Nomination forms will be emailed out to all members within the next week by the Club Secretary. If anyone wishes to discuss what's involved, feel free to contact any member of the current Executive.

Fundamental Movement Workshops

We had a great turnout at the first fundamental movement workshop on Tuesday evening at the CBS Primary School Hall. The workshop is a fun programme designed to develop the fundamental movements needed for health, hurling and camogie with lots of fun games focusing on Agility, Balance, Coordination, Running, Jumping, throwing and catching to name a few. The workshop continues this Tuesday at the CBS Primary School Hall with 1st-3rd classes (boys & girls) starting at 6pm while 4th-6th classes are at 7pm. All are welcome. No hurleys or helmets required.

Scór na nÓg

Advertisement

Scór na nÓg county final takes place Nov 9th.

If any one is interested in representing the club please contact Damien Kissane on 0830486976

The Events for Scór are:

Advertisement

Figure/Ceilí Dancing

Solo Singing

Ballad Group

Advertisement

Recitation/ Scèalaìocht

Novelty act/ Nuachleas

Instrumental Music

Advertisement

Set Dancing

Table Quiz.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all of the Sargent family on the death of Caitriona's mother. May she rest in peace.

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sinead Curtin and her daughter Eimear on the death of Sinead's mother. May she rest in peace.

Lotto

The lotto draw took place on the 7th October where the numbers drawn were: 3, 19, 21, 27. There was no jackpot winner. Antoinette Costello won the lucky dip prize of €25. Next draw: 21st October. For just €5 players have three chances of winning the jackpot. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee