Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Minor Camogie

Congratulations to our Minor Ladies who won the Minor Shield Final last Saturday evening against a very gallant Killarney side. The game was played in a tremendously sporting fashion with both sides giving their all. Great skill and scores were a plenty with Tralee Parnells coming away strong worthy winners in the end. This was an historic event for the Club bringing home the first piece of silverware at this age group. Thanks to Killarney Camogie Club for a great game, Spa GAA Killarney for the pitch, referee Liam Goggin and County Officers Mary and Ceara. This maybe the final underage game for a number of players on both teams this evening but I hope they will return next season to their Clubs to help continue to develop Junior Camogie in the County and enjoy playing the game they love. Well done to all on a great win.

U14 Camogie

Another skilful and action packed evening of Camogie was played between Tralee Parnells and Causeway in Pairc na Darach in Round 1 of the U14 County Championship last Wednesday evening. Tralee Parnells were victorious over a very competitive Causeway U14’s side. Our thanks to Causeway for a sporting game and Referee for the evening Diarmuid Brennan.

U10 Camogie

Well done to our U10 girls who competed in the last U10 blitz of the season. They played very well and worked hard for each other and deserved their success in the blitz. Keep up the practice at home.

U7 Hurling

Well done to our U7’s who played in the county blitz last Saturday morning in Caherslee. They displayed fantastic skill and determination in all the games. It was great to see the fields full of young future hurling stars! Credit to GDA’s Giles O’Grady and Colm O’Brien for coordinating the blitz.

U9 Hurling

Our final County hurling blitz of 2024 takes place in Austin Stacks Park next Saturday morning. This will be a great opportunity to play in Austin Stacks Park for our young boys with lots of fun and games over 1 hour of play.

U21s

Our U21s have a few matches coming up in the next few weeks - first up is the North Kerry U21 quarter final vs St Brendan's in Caherslee next Friday 27th September at 7:30pm. The 1st round of the County Championship will likely be fixed for the following weekend - fixture tbc. This is a great opportunity for our younger players to get some well needed game time, so hopefully all players will make themselves available.

Schools Camogie

Congratulations to Mounthawk's Junior Camogie team on their first game and their success in the inaugural Kerry Colleges Junior Competition vs Presentation Killarney last week - Great to see Parnells players togging out with the school team

Club Shop

