Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U16 Camogie

Tralee Parnells achieved history with a win over Cillard in the U16 County League final. This is the oldest age group that have won a County League for the club, a fantastic achievement for all of these young ladies which is something they should be very proud of. Huge work has gone into this group over the last number of years, well done and congratulations to all the players involved and especially to the coaches David, Brian, Sinead and Natalie. Parnells led from start and showed their quality as the game progressed, winning comfortably in the end. Thank you to Cillard for a sporting game, to referee Mike Hennessy and to Siobhan Herbert (Co Board) for presenting the Cup to Captain Anna Chute. Special mention to Joe Wallace for having Caherslee pitch in pristine condition!

U11 Hurling

Well done to all our u11 boys on two excellent games at u10 and u11 against Abbeydorney in Caherselee this during the week. It was great to see the continued improvement and a special well done to those who played their first game of the season. A special thank you to Donnacha Buttimer for refereeing the matches.

Golf Classic

Tralee Parnells held its 2nd Golf Classic last Friday, 6th September in Beaufort Golf Club. Twenty six teams took part on the day and a very enjoyable day out was had by everyone. The course was in superb condition and the weather conditions were very favourable. This led to some fine scoring by all the teams. When all the scores were added up the following were the results:

1st Prize: 4 Ball in Dooks Golf Club - Leahys Pharmacy (John Slattery, Eamon Fitzgerald, William O'Connor, Jim Crowley) - 104 points – winning it for the second year in a row

2nd Prize: 4 * €100 Topline Vouchers - Fexco (Denis Cleary, Barry O’Sullivan, Andrew McCarthy, Ivo O’Sullivan) - 91 points (best back 9)

3rd Prize: 4 Ball in Beaufort Golf Club – Kerry Group (John O’Brien, Conor McGibney, Oisin McGibney, Bobby Byrne) - 91 points

4th Prize: 4 * €50 Ryles / Sean Hussey Menswear Vouchers – Morgan O’Connell / Haulie Kerins (Morgan O’Connell, Liam Kingston, Haulie Kerins, Anne Kerins) - 91 points

5th Prize: 4 * Bottles Wine – Bons Secours (Emma Leahy, Tim Leahy, Dermot Healy, Pat Williams) - 90 points

6th Prize: 4 * Golf umbrellas – Cadogan O’Regan (Jim Donovan, Brendan Long, Dermot O’Connor, Con O’Connor) – 89 points

Nearest the Pin: Dermot O’Connor -Rose Hotel Lunch Voucher for 2

Longest Drive: Tim Leahy – Lunch for 2 in Kirbys Brogue Inn

The club would like to thank all our teams & hole/tee sponsors, as well as our Prize sponsors. Also a big thank you to Horans Fruit & Veg & Cliffords Cash & Carry for the treats on the day and Barry Print for supplying the bags. We are very appreciative of all the sponsorship we received which will help us to continue to upgrade our facilities at our new Academy pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex and make it a centre of excellence for Juvenile hurling in Tralee.

Lotto

Our club lotto takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. For just €5 players have three changes of winning the jackpot. If nobody wins the jackpot we will have a lucky dip winners of €25. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto