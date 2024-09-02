Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U9 Hurling

The under 9's took part in a County Board organised hurling blitz in Caherslee during the week, facing teams from Ballyduff, Ballyheigue, Abbeydorney, Crotta, Lixnaw our hurlers represented the club with pride.

The twice-weekly training sessions are paying off as there has been a noticeable improvement in their hurling skills. Thank you to the County Board for organising the blitz.



U14 Camogie

Our U14 Camogie squad retained the County League Cup with a comprehensive win over Cillard on Monday evening in near ideal conditions. Well done and congratulations to all the players on an outstanding team performance. Many thanks to coaches, Aine Culloty, David Brick and Brian Shanahan who have worked hard in developing these players over the past number of years. Thank you to Cillard for a sporting game, to Annemarie Russell, Chairperson of the County Board who presented the Cup to Captain Louise Gaynor and to members of the Co Board who facilitated on the night. Many thanks referee Joe Murphy and to Joe Wallace for having Caherslee in prime condition. Well done to all involved.



Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is holding it's second golf classic this Friday 6th September in Beaufort Golf Club. A team of 4 costs €300 and there are still a few spaces available. We also have some Tee and Hole sponsorship opportunities available. So swap the Hurleys for the golf clubs that day and enjoy a great day out to drive on Tralee Parnells club and develop our underage facilities so that we can compete with the best. Text 087 8377969 to book in a team . All proceeds go towards developing our facilities at Parc na Darach in Tralee Sports Complex.

Minor Camogie

Our Minor Camogie team put in a great performance on a wet Sunday evening in Spa Pitch, Killarney. The girls started strong with some lovely scores. However, it was a great team performance with superb link play that secured a well deserved win. Well done all our players and thank you to Killarney for a great game and to referee Tommy Geurin.



Kerry Minor Manager

Congratulations to Brian Sargent on being appoinred as Kerry Minor Hurling manager. Brian has been involved in the club over many years coaching various under age hurling teams. Congratulatiosn Brian and best of luck for the coming season



Congratulations

To our senior player Darragh Reeen who summited Kilimanjaro during the week to raise funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation. A fantastic achievement.