Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Hurling

There was a fantastic evening of hurling in Caherslee last Wednesday for the county U7 blitz. Parnells had 2 teams in action who both displayed terrific skill and determination and have improved greatly over the past few months. 16 teams were on show with over

40 Matches played. The future is bright for Kerry hurling!

U11 Hurling

Well done to our u11s who had a top class game against St. Brendans in Caherselee last Tuesday evening. The quality of skill & intensity on show by both sides was really impressive. Thanks to Donnacha Buttimer for refereeing.

U12 Hurling

Well done to our u12 boys who played in the North Kerry blitz in Ardfert last Saturday morning. The boys had 3 great games against Kilmoyley, Causeway and hosts St. Brendan's. A great mornings hurling had by all.

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to the Kerry U15 team & management on winning the Div 3 Shield Final last Saturday at the U15 National Blitz in Carlow. Special mention to Tralee Parnells players Evie O Sullivan, Jessica Leen (Joint Captain), Emma Gaynor, Aoibhin O Sullivan, Eimear Dillane, Georgia Kennedy, Siofra Murphy and Orla Costello and Club coach Ken Leen, part of the management team.

Kerry Academy Hurling

Well done to all Parnells players that represented Kerry over the weekend at U14, U15 and U16 level. The U14s and U16s both brought home silverware from their respective competitions.



Tralee Parnells Golf Classic - 6th September

In 2023, the club spent over €40,000 on preparing the pitch at Páirc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie - for ball-stops, nets, landscaping and sanding. This year, the club has had to further invest in the pitch to make the playing surface safe and of sufficient quality to allow our young hurlers and camogie players display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. We have started to reap the rewards as both our U15 hurling and camogie teams won their county Feile na nGael titles this year and went on to represent Kerry with pride at the National Feile in Wexford in June, reaching their respective semi-finals. Both those teams had used Pairc na Darach as their training base this year. As we don’t own this pitch, access to grants and other funding is very limited. It is likely that our spend on Pairc na Darach will be close to €20,000 this year. To this end and to offset our spending, we are running our second Golf Classic in Beaufort Golf Club on Friday September 6th. Last year’s inaugural event was a tremendous success and we were thrilled with the support we received. A team of 4 costs €300. Tee and Hole sponsorship opportunities also available.

This is our last fundraiser of the year so we are really looking for businesses to come on board to support the Juvenile side of the club. We are also looking for businesses to sponsor prizes for the event. So we welcome any golfers from the club or friends and family to form a team. Text 0878377969 to book in a team.