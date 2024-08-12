Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

Minor Hurling

Tralee Parnells 3-11 Crotta 2-17 (AET)

Our minor hurlers were beaten in the County Championship semi-final in Lixnaw last Thursday evening, but only after extra time following a great battle with a resilient Crotta side. Crotta were the better side in the first half scoring 10 points in the first half as Parnells found scores hard to come by. Despite being second best however, Parnells managed to raise a green flag at crucial times to stay in the match, with Will Somers and Liam O'Connell finding the net for Parnells. Half time score: Parnells 2-2 Crotta 0-10. However the second half was a different story. Parnells got the first 4 points of the second half with points from play from Fionan Ryan (his second) and Dan Maloney and 2 frees from Eoghan Costello. Crotta got the next 3 points to edge into a 1 point lead, but a point from play by O'Connell and 2 points from Eoghan Costello, 1 from play, had Parnells 2 ahead in the 48th minute. Crotta hit a purple patch with 3 points in a row from their centre forward Evan O'Sullivan, the last a long range free which split the posts in the 60th minute. Parnells had one more chance to level it and a foul on Costello resulted in the same player converting the free to bring the match to extra time. Dan Maloney put Parnells ahead in extra time but 2-1 without reply left the boys with a mountain to climb. However, a goal from Somers, when he whipped on a lose ball around the goalmouth just before half time in extra time gave Parnells some hope. However, despite the best efforts of both teams, that was to be the last score, with Crotta running out winners by 3 points who will play Ballyduff in the County Final in Austin Stacks Park next Friday. Well done to the team and management on a great performance which just came up short.

U7 Hurling

There was a great evening's hurling at Caherslee last Thursday at our u7 mini blitz! Fantastic hurling on display from all the teams - the Parnells boys have developed so much over the past few weeks. Keep up the practicing at home and we will see you next friday!

U8 & U10 Camogie

Caherslee was a hive of activity last Friday evening with future Kerry Camogie stars demonstrating amazing skills on the pitch at both U8 and U10 age groups. Tralee Parnells hosted the U8’s and U10’s blitz welcoming players from Abbeykillix, Causeway and Cillard. Well done to all involved organising the event, special mention to Aine ,Seamus, Agnes, John, Tara and Stephen and to the youth referees! Great fun had by all!

Advertisement

Minor Camogie

Our minor camogie team had a tough game against a strong Cillard side last Monday evening. But the girls kept battling until the final whistle taking some fine scores. Thanks to Cillard for the game and referee John Ross.

Also, huge congratulations to Tralee Parnells Minor Camogie player Emma Dunican for making the Munster Rugby Women’s squad for the '24/'25 season.

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to the Kerry U14 team and management last Saturday who won the All Ireland shield at the Sophie Brack U14 Blitz. They also participated in the U14 Parade in Croke Park during the All Ireland camogie finals on Sunday. Special mention to coach David Brick and Club players Evie O Sullivan, Aoibhin Hennessy, Sarah Chute, Sophie Brick, Ciara Trant, Clodagh Culloty and Abby Crowley, who were all outstanding - well done and thanks to all involved!

Rose of Tralee Buster Fundraiser

In what has now become an annual event, the club will be hosting a Family fun afternoon at Tralee Greyhound track next Sat 17th of August as part of the Rose of Tralee Festival. This is a key fundraiser for the Academy section of the club to cover ongoing costs. Tickets are €10 which provides entry to the track on the day and the possibility of winning €500 if the ticket matches the winning combination in the Parnells Buster race that day. Roses and rosebuds will be present on the day also so it is a great opportunity to get photos. There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and other fun activities for young and old. The club is asking everyone to support this club fundraiser for a great family day out during the festival. There are still some tickets available from coaches at Academy training next Tuesday and Friday. For those that have already got tickets, please return all stubs of tickets sold and money to your coaches on Tuesday and Friday next week.

Advertisement

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is holding its second golf classic on Friday 6th September in Beaufort Golf Club. A team of 4 costs €300. So swap the Hurleys for the golf clubs that day and enjoy a great day out to drive on Tralee Parnells club and develop our underage facilities so that we can compete with the best.