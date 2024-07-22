Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Minor Hurling

Tralee Parnells 4-12 Ballyduff 3-21

Our Minor hurlers created history last Thursday evening in Austin Stacks Park as the first minor team from the club to reach a Division 1 Co League Final. On a beautiful evening for hurling on a well prepared pitch, Parnells and their Ballyduff opponents served up a fantastic game of hurling. After a close first half where Parnells took the lead, including a great goal by William Somers, but Ballyduff levelled it up by half time (Parnells 1-7 Ballyduff 0-10), the second half was even better. Scores were exchanged at either end until a wonder goal by Luke Hanafin for Parnells pushed them 5 points clear. However, Ballyduff responded straight away with a goal of their own by man of the match Dylan Costello. Parnells were then dealt a hammer blow when they were reduced to 14 men with Conor Dennehy sent off for 2 yellow card offences within minutes of each other, though most onlookers judged that they were harshly awarded. Parnells had their backs to the wall at that stage and with the benefit of the extra man, Ballyduff pushed on, scoring 1-3 in added time. Overall it was a great performance by our lads and they should take immense pride in it. They now need to dust themselves down as they prepare for the Co Minor Championship, where they will play Div 2 winners St Brendans in the quarter final in a few weeks time.

Tralee Parnells: 1. Cian Harris 2. Mark Farrell 3. David Moore 4. Ryan Sheehy 5. Conor Dennehy 6. Tomas O'Connell 7. Jack Shanahan 8. Dan Maloney 9. Brian Reidy 10. Liam O'Connell 11. Christian Kennedy 12. Luke Hanafin 13. William Somers 14. Eoghan Costello 15. Daniel Spring

U15 Hurling

Big win last Friday evening for our Under 15 hurlers against Lixnaw in the North Kerry Championship. Despite both teams being down a number of starters, our lads played some fantastic hurling and picked off some great scores.

Summer Camp

The club will hold a summer Hurling and Camogie camp for children aged 5 to 13. The camp will run from Monday 29th to Wednesday 31st July from 10am to 1pm at Caherslee GAA grounds. Spaces are limited so secure your child's spot now at https://shorturl.at/3Lvr7. €20 for Club members, €40 non club members. Any club member who brings along a non-member friend will have their €20 fee refunded.



Healthy Club Initiative

As part of our Healthy Club initiative, our young hurling and camogie players availed of free cardiac screening provided by the Dillon Quirke Foundation last Thursday in Tralee CBS. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium. Many thanks to Catriona, Tara and Kevin from our Healthy Clubs Committee for organising and to Tralee CBS for providing the facilities.