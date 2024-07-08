Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U16 Camogie

Well done to our U16’s Camogie Team who met Ballyduff in round 6 of the County League on Friday evening in atrocious conditions in Parc na Darach. During patches of sunshine we saw some fantastic skill from both sides. Thanks you to Ballyduff for a competitive game and to John Ross for refereeing the game and braving the bad weather!

Munster Camogie Poc Fada

Well done to Shauna Harris and Anna Chute who competed in the Munster Camogie Puck Fada at Thurles Racecourse last week. The girls were both highly competitive in their categories. Congratulations to Roisín Ferncombe from Tipperary Camogie Club and County Development who won the U16’s category and to Anna Kearney from Cork Camogie who won the Adult event. Our thanks to Munster Camogie for organising another great event and a great experience for all. Shauna and Anna did their Club and County proud!

Senior Hurling

Our senior hurlers were up against St Brendan's of Ardfert in the County Senior Hurling Quarter final. Parnells started well to lead in the opening minutes with a point from Cathal Dunne. However, St Brendan's soon settled into the game with a flurry of scores. Parnells found some form with scores from Sean Healy, Cathal Dunne, and two from Oisin O’Brien. With a half time score of 1-09 to 0-05 Parnells needed get a good start to the second half.

Unfortunately this was not the case with St Brendan's really finding form in the second half. With tough battles all over the field Parnells were struggling to find scores. With points from Oisin O’Brien and Eddie Sheehy and a last minute goal by Tadgh Brick the game ended on a scoreline of St. Brendan's 2-21 Tralee Parnells 1-08. As the first year playing at Senior level comes to an end the team and management can be very proud. While results did not go our way the experience gained has been invaluable. As the saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day.

Minor Hurling

Our minor hurlers had a comprehensive win at the weekend over Causeway/Abbeydorney in the division one County League.

Summer Camp

The club will hold a summer Hurling and Camogie camp for children aged 5 to 13. The camp will run from Monday 29th to Wednesday 31st July from 10am to 1pm at Caherslee GAA grounds. Spaces are limited so secure your child's spot now at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=3011. €20 for Club members, €40 non club members. Any club member who brings along a non-member friend will have their €20 fee refunded.

Páirc Na Darach.

Over the past few months a dedicated team of volunteers have been busy beavering away to improve our Páirc Na Darach pitch at the sports complex. The pitch has been sanded and spiked with loose stones removed and holes repaired. The team met on Monday evenings over the past few months to carry out various jobs including moving the storage container, clearing weeds, improving the perimeter fence…etc. On behalf of everyone the club we would like to say a huge thank you to this team. We now have an excellent facility dedicated to club activities.

Healthy Club Initiative

The club is running a free cardiac screening event on July 18th in CBS Tralee. This service is part of our Healthy Club initiative being provided by the Dillon Quirke Foundation. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium. Places are limited so please register early. Many thanks to of Catriona Crowley, our Healthy Clubs Officer for organising. https://bookings.ameds.ie/booking/from-code?code=Tralee24

Lotto:

Last week's lotto numbers: 3, 20, 22, 28. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1000. Congratulations to David Brick who won the lucky dip prize of €25. The next draw takes place on the 15th July. The lotto committee would like to thank all participants for their continued support. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto