Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Hurling

Our U7s enjoyed a great evening of hurling on Friday evening as Crotta hosted an under 7 blitz. The boys played games against Kilmoyley, Crotta, Abbeydorney and Ballyduff. It was great to see the boys using their skills and having such fun.

U9 Hurling

The U9s enjoyed great evening of hurling on Tuesday evening as Kilmoyley hosted a blitz. The boys played games against Kilmoyley, Ardfert, Abbeydorney and Lixnaw. It was great to see the boys using their skills and enjoying themselves

U11 Hurling

Our U11 boys enjoyed a great evening of hurling against a skillful and determined Firies side in glorious sunshine in Caherslee on Saturday evening. Thank you to Firies for a great game and to Donnacha Buttimer for refereeing the match.

Advertisement



U15 Feile Preparations

As the U15 Feile Camogie and Hurling squads are busy preparing to represent the club in the All Ireland finals in Wexford in June, fundraising continues. The club held a bake sale held in Caherslee GAA grounds on Friday evening which was a tremendous success. The place was buzzing with activity throughout the evening as our Under 7, 9 and 11 groups got to showcase their hurling abilities for the players from our two Féile panels. A large turnout of parents and children also contributed to the wonderful atmosphere. The bake sale featured a variety of expertly made treats, displaying the baking talents within our club!! The funds raised from the bake sales and sale of raffle lines will significantly support our Féile trip to Wexford for our hurling and camogie teams. Thank you to all the parents and children who brought goodies along and also purchased treats. Your contributions made this a fantastic evening for everyone involved. Newcomers are always welcome to the academy session on Friday evening to give hurling and camogie a try and have some fun. The club will provide hurleys and helmets.

Advertisement

Camán to Croker

As part of the Camogie Association’s 120th anniversary celebrations, sixty four U12 teams from across the country will have the opportunity to represent their clubs at a fun-filled day of blitz matches next Sunday 9th June. Tralee Parnells are honoured to have been selected to take part in this day. The girls are busy preparing for this fun filled day and are looking forward to the honour of representing their club

Camogie Poc Fada

The Kerry Camogie Poc Fada competition was held during the week on a pristine Crotta GAA pitch. Congratulations to Tralee Parnells players Shauna Harris, winner of the Senior Poc Fada and to Anna Chute, winner of the U16’s Poc Fada. Both players will go onto represent their county at the Munster Poc Fada. Well done to all the competitors who took part and a huge thank you to Siobhán Herbert (County Development Officer) and Annemarie Russell (County Chairperson) for organising the event.

Senior Hurling

To mark the special occasion of Parnells re-joining the rank of Senior Hurling in Kerry, the club commissioned two new sets of jerseys, a ‘Home’ and an ‘Away’ set. The ‘Away’ set was designed by Paul Galvin and has the names of the players that played on the 1918 and 1919 County title winning team embedded in the design. On Friday morning, the two sets of jerseys were presented to the club by the new senior team sponsors Kevin and Fiona Cotter from Kirbys Brogue Inn and Rory Kerins of Pro-Plan Auctioneers. Speaking at the presentation, Stephen Buttimer said; “We are delighted to have The Brogue Inn and Pro-Plan Auctioneers on board as Senior Team sponsors and the club is very grateful to Fiona, Kevin and Rory for their support as we embark on our County Senior Championship journey".

Junior Hurling

The junior hurling team had a good win against Rathmore in the final round of the Division 2A County league