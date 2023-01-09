Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club of the year award

Thanks to the success of our juvenille teams and in particular our U15 Feilie winning team, Tralee Parnells were recently named as the 2022 Kerry Coiste na nOg Club of the Year. Well done to everyone and lets keep growing our fantastic club. (Picture is Brian Shanahan (manager of the U15 Feile winning team) is pictured with the Kerry Coiste na nOg Club of the Year trophy. Also in the picture, Mark Reale (Coach U15s), Martin Sheehy (Chairperson Kerry Coiste na nOg), David Brick (Juvenile Secretary), Dermot Reen (Juvenile Chairperson) and Tommy Cronin)

Operation Transformation

Our Operation Transformation program starts this week. The program is free and is open to all club members and includes Couch to 5k and Circuit Training suitable for all levels of fitness. There will also be some talks on nutrition. This is a great way for all young players to get some pre season training in as well and a great way to start off the new year. Contact Diarmuid Brennan on 086 3693131 or Caroline Somers on 085 7762896 to get full details and to register.

Every Step Counts

The club are also taking part in the every Steps Challenge again this year. The challenge starts on January 11th. We would like to ask all club members to register on the “My Life” app. Once downloaded and you’ve completed your profile, go to “Challenges” and select “Munster GAA - Every Step Counts” and then select “Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club" If you have any trouble signing up please contact Caroline on 085 7762896. We will be running group walks/runs on Sunday Morning which will be a great way to clock up those steps and have a friendly chat along the way. Like last year, the club will be in with a chance of winning some prizes once we clock-up more than 4000 KMs.

National Club Draw

National Club Draw tickets are currently on sale. There are some great prizes to be won including a new Dacia Duster car as the 1st prize. All proceeds will go towards the day to day running of the club. The draw will take place on March 15th. Tickets can be bought online at https://bit.ly/TPNCD2023 or by texting 085 1355566.

Club Social

The club will hold a social and awards night on Saturday the 11th of February 2023 at the Rose Hotel, Tralee. The club invites all Parnells Hurling & Camogie supporters to our social to mark the 10 year anniversary of the club with special guests, our All Ireland Féile winners and their families. Tickets are available by contacting the organising committee at [email protected] or at 085 1355566.

Lotto

The next draw takes place on Monday evening 16th January. For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.