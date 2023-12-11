Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Dec 11, 2023 11:22 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Share this article

North Kerry U21 Hurling
The combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad are through to the final of the U21 North Kerry Championship Final (Paddy Kelly Cup) where they will play Ballyheigue on Saturday 16th December. Details of the time and venue will be published on our social media pages.

Congratulations
To Presentation Secondary school who were victorious against Mercy Mounthawk during the week in the quarter final of the U16.5 Katie Crowley Cup (Camogie Cork Colleges). It was a hard fought battle in atrocious weather conditions. Well done to both teams that were very well represented by our Club Players. Presentation Tralee now progress to the semifinal of the Cup as the Kerry Team representatives. Tralee Parnells were represented by Clodagh Culloty, Keelin Reidy, Georgia Kennedy, Anna O Sullivan, Evie O Sullivan, Anna Chute, Sarah Chute and Daisy O Sullivan.

Best of Luck
to Clanmaurice in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final in Croke Park next weekend.

Advertisement

Lotto
Congrats to Katie Trant and Eileen Benson who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 6, 11. Next draw: Monday 18th Dec with a Jackpot of €1500. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Weekend review
Sport

Weekend review

Dec 11, 2023 11:31
Advertisement
Kerryman part of Irish gold winning team
KDL fixtures revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Weekend review
Sport

Weekend review

Dec 11, 2023 11:31
Kerryman part of Irish gold winning team
People encouraged to explore Kingdom of Kerry Greenways this festive season
Council says LDA cost estimate for St Finan’s refurbishment confirms previous estimates
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus