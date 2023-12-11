Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

North Kerry U21 Hurling

The combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad are through to the final of the U21 North Kerry Championship Final (Paddy Kelly Cup) where they will play Ballyheigue on Saturday 16th December. Details of the time and venue will be published on our social media pages.

Congratulations

To Presentation Secondary school who were victorious against Mercy Mounthawk during the week in the quarter final of the U16.5 Katie Crowley Cup (Camogie Cork Colleges). It was a hard fought battle in atrocious weather conditions. Well done to both teams that were very well represented by our Club Players. Presentation Tralee now progress to the semifinal of the Cup as the Kerry Team representatives. Tralee Parnells were represented by Clodagh Culloty, Keelin Reidy, Georgia Kennedy, Anna O Sullivan, Evie O Sullivan, Anna Chute, Sarah Chute and Daisy O Sullivan.

Best of Luck

to Clanmaurice in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final in Croke Park next weekend.

Advertisement

Lotto

Congrats to Katie Trant and Eileen Benson who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 6, 11. Next draw: Monday 18th Dec with a Jackpot of €1500. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto