Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

North Kerry U21 Hurling

The combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad are through to the final of the U21 North Kerry Championship Final (Paddy Kelly Cup) where they will play Ballyheigue on Saturday 16th December. Details of the time and venue will be published on our social media pages when available.

Congratulations

To Tralee CBS first years who emerged victorious in the Limerick A Hurling Final with a 2-15 to 1-11 win against Ardscoil Rís Limerick today. Congratulations in particular to Parnells players Paul Murphy, Adam O'Brien, David Cullinan, Danny Brick, Riobáird Foley, Seán Maunsell and Jack Lynch and to coaches Mark Ryall and Morgan Madden.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Camogie Chairperson Aine Lambe and her family on their recent bereavement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.

Lotto

Our club lotto takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. For €5 players have three chances of winning the jackpot which currently stands at €1500. We also draw two lucky dip winners who receive €25 each. All proceeds go towards the day to day running of the club. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Thank you, the lotto committee.