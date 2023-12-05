Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Dec 5, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Share this article

North Kerry U21 Hurling
The combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad are through to the final of the U21 North Kerry Championship Final (Paddy Kelly Cup) where they will play Ballyheigue on Saturday 16th December. Details of the time and venue will be published on our social media pages when available.

Congratulations
To Tralee CBS first years who emerged victorious in the Limerick A Hurling Final with a 2-15 to 1-11 win against Ardscoil Rís Limerick today. Congratulations in particular to Parnells players Paul Murphy, Adam O'Brien, David Cullinan, Danny Brick, Riobáird Foley, Seán Maunsell and Jack Lynch and to coaches Mark Ryall and Morgan Madden.

Sympathy

Advertisement

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Camogie Chairperson Aine Lambe and her family on their recent bereavement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.

Lotto
Our club lotto takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. For €5 players have three chances of winning the jackpot which currently stands at €1500. We also draw two lucky dip winners who receive €25 each. All proceeds go towards the day to day running of the club. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Thank you, the lotto committee.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rosemary Smith passes away
Advertisement
Weekend review
Sport

Weekend review

Dec 5, 2023 17:19
OFI announces recipients of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Scholarships
Advertisement

Recommended

Rosemary Smith passes away
Former Ryder Cup star retires
Rainfall warning in place for Kerry
Two people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters list
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus