Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Senior Hurling Status Achieved

At a meeting of the Kerry County Committee last Tuesday evening, Parnells motion to join the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship was passed. After 5 years playing at Intermediate level in Kerry, this is a great achievement for the club and Tralee will once again have a team at the top table of Kerry hurling after a gap of over 100 years.

North Kerry Junior League Final

Tralee Parnells 0-14 Lixnaw 1-16

In Lixnaw last Sunday, the much delayed North Kerry Junior League Final was played. In front of a large and vocal home crowd, the home team came out on top after a tough battle. The sides were level at half time, Parnells 0-8 Lixnaw 1-5, but with the benefit of the breeze, Lixnaw pulled away in the second half with some fine point scoring. Too often, Parnells were turned over coming out of defence and Lixnaw punished them. Best for Parnells was Darragh Reen who finished up with 5 points from play. Scorers for Parnells: D. Reen (0-5) G. O'Doherty (0-7, 0-5f), Oisin O'Brien (0-1), Shane Healy (0-1).

South Kerry Championship

Tralee Parnells take on Kenmare in the final of the South Kerry Hurling Championship next Saturday afternoon, venue tbc.

U16s

Tralee Parnells 2-12 Crotta 2-14

At the second time of asking, the North Kerry U16 Semi-final was played last Sunday morning in Crotta, where the crowd were treated to a great game of hurling with fine scores on both sides. Parnells took a 2 point lead in at half time but Crotta emerged for the second half really fired up. They gradually edged in front with some great point scoring. Midway through the second half they scored their second goal which put some daylight between the teams. But Parnells fought back and a great goal from Will Somers narrowed the gap and a point from Eoghan Costello levelled the scores. However, Crotta got the last 2 points to finally clinch their place in the final.

U21s

The combined Parnells/Kilmoyley U21 team received a walkover from Lixnaw last weekend in the North Kerry Championship and are now into the semi-final where they will play Crotta. At the time of writing, this is due to be played next weekend, date and time tbc.

North Kerry Hurling Board Awards

At the North Kerry Hurling Board Awards in Ballyroe Hotel last Friday night, Sean Og O’Connor (captain) and David Cullinane (Man of the match) were honoured for winning the U14B Championship. David received his award from Kerry Senior Player and All-Ireland Poc Fada winner Fionan Mackessey.

Donnacha Buttimer and Rory Reen were also recognised on the night as part of the refereeing panel who officiated at North Kerry games during the year.

Kerry Camogie

Massive congratulations to all involved with Clanmaurice camogie club on their fantastic win in the Munster Intermediate camogie final last Saturday.

Physical Literacy Program

The clubs physical literacy program continues for a few more Tuesday evenings until the end of November at the CBS Primary school. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €5 per session. Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS) Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.

Lotto

Congrats to Suzanne Chute and Sandra Walsh who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday evening's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 4, 9, 19, 24. Next draw: Monday 4th Dec with a Jackpot of €1500. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/