Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club weekly notes

Munster Junior Club Championship

Tralee Parnells 0-10 The Banner 1-10

In the Munster Junior Club Hurling Quarter Final in John Mitchels last Saturday afternoon, Tralee Parnells just failed to overcome The Banner from Clare in a very close and competitive match. The wet and windy weather and heavy underfoot conditions did not allow for free flowing hurling and this turned into a real slug-fest.

Parnells started the better and had a point on the board in the 1st minute thanks to a free from Clare-native Gearoid O’Doherty (Doc). In fact, Parnells were very much on top in the initial stages but some wasteful shooting didn’t translate their supremacy on the scoreboard. Gradually, the Claremen found their rhythm and corner forward Oisin O’Mahony had a good point from play. In fact, The Banner got the next 3 scores, all from danger-man Shane Meehan, who was having a titanic battle with Parnells’ Luke Chester, two frees and a good point from play. Doc and Meehan exchanged frees to leave the Claremen with a 3 point lead nearing halftime. However, in the last 2 minutes of the half, Parnells narrowed the gap to a single point with a great point from play by Darragh Reen and another free by Doc. Half time score: Tralee Parnells 0-4 The Banner 0-5.

Parnells came out of the blocks quickly in the second half with another point from Reen, now operating at full-forward, to level the scores. Midfielder Tomas Meenaghan broke forward with a fine score for the Banner, followed by another pointed free by Meehan. In a tight game like this, a goal was always going to be crucial and in the 35th minute, The Banner were awarded a penalty for a foul on Meehan, who dusted himself off and dispatched the penalty to the far corner of the net, despite the best efforts of Mark Ryall in the Parnells goal. With a 5 point lead, it was looking like an uphill battle for Parnells, but they continued to fight hard in the tough conditions. Another free and 3rd point from play from Reen had Parnells within two. However, 3 more points, including 2 frees from Meehan, extended The Banner’s lead once again. At this stage The Banner were down to 14 men after corner forward Diarmuid Toner was sent off for a 2nd yellow after a foul on Ryall, following an excellent save. With the free man, Parnells pushed on, and were rewarded with a free, this time from sub Oisin O’Brien and from play from corner back Morgan Madden who was threatening all game. Parnells went looking for the goal they needed to force extra time but ultimately time ran out.

Fourteen weeks after their Kerry Intermediate Championship win, this was always going to be a tough ask for Parnells and so it proved. On a firmer pitch with less time between matches, the result may have been different, but in the end The Banner were deserving winners and we wish them well in the rest of their Munster campaign. The club would like to thank John Mitchels for the use of their facilities for the match and to all volunteers who helped out on the day.

Team: 1.Mark Ryall 2. Tadhg Reen 3. Tadhg Brick 4. Morgan Madden (0-1) 5. Ruairí O’Sullivan 6. Luke Barrett 7. Darragh Keane 8. Darragh Reen (0-3) 9. Luke Chester 10. Cillian Litchfield 11. Shane Healy 12. Eddie Sheehy 13. Gearoid O’Doherty (0-5f) 14. Cathal Dunne (Capt) 15. Brian Lonergan Subs: Daire Keane for Cathal Dunne (HT); Darragh Maloney (50) for Cillian Litchfield; Andrew Morrissey for Shane Healy (55); Oisin O’Brien (59) (0-1f) for Gearoid O’Doherty

