Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club weekly notes

Munster Junior Club Championship
Tralee Parnells 0-10 The Banner 1-10
In the Munster Junior Club Hurling Quarter Final in John Mitchels last Saturday afternoon, Tralee Parnells just failed to overcome The Banner from Clare in a very close and competitive match. The wet and windy weather and heavy underfoot conditions did not allow for free flowing hurling and this turned into a real slug-fest.
Parnells started the better and had a point on the board in the 1st minute thanks to a free from Clare-native Gearoid O’Doherty (Doc). In fact, Parnells were very much on top in the initial stages but some wasteful shooting didn’t translate their supremacy on the scoreboard. Gradually, the Claremen found their rhythm and corner forward Oisin O’Mahony had a good point from play. In fact, The Banner got the next 3 scores, all from danger-man Shane Meehan, who was having a titanic battle with Parnells’ Luke Chester, two frees and a good point from play. Doc and Meehan exchanged frees to leave the Claremen with a 3 point lead nearing halftime. However, in the last 2 minutes of the half, Parnells narrowed the gap to a single point with a great point from play by Darragh Reen and another free by Doc. Half time score: Tralee Parnells 0-4 The Banner 0-5.
Parnells came out of the blocks quickly in the second half with another point from Reen, now operating at full-forward, to level the scores. Midfielder Tomas Meenaghan broke forward with a fine score for the Banner, followed by another pointed free by Meehan. In a tight game like this, a goal was always going to be crucial and in the 35th minute, The Banner were awarded a penalty for a foul on Meehan, who dusted himself off and dispatched the penalty to the far corner of the net, despite the best efforts of Mark Ryall in the Parnells goal. With a 5 point lead, it was looking like an uphill battle for Parnells, but they continued to fight hard in the tough conditions. Another free and 3rd point from play from Reen had Parnells within two. However, 3 more points, including 2 frees from Meehan, extended The Banner’s lead once again. At this stage The Banner were down to 14 men after corner forward Diarmuid Toner was sent off for a 2nd yellow after a foul on Ryall, following an excellent save. With the free man, Parnells pushed on, and were rewarded with a free, this time from sub Oisin O’Brien and from play from corner back Morgan Madden who was threatening all game. Parnells went looking for the goal they needed to force extra time but ultimately time ran out.
Fourteen weeks after their Kerry Intermediate Championship win, this was always going to be a tough ask for Parnells and so it proved. On a firmer pitch with less time between matches, the result may have been different, but in the end The Banner were deserving winners and we wish them well in the rest of their Munster campaign. The club would like to thank John Mitchels for the use of their facilities for the match and to all volunteers who helped out on the day.
Team: 1.Mark Ryall 2. Tadhg Reen 3. Tadhg Brick 4. Morgan Madden (0-1) 5. Ruairí O’Sullivan 6. Luke Barrett 7. Darragh Keane 8. Darragh Reen (0-3) 9. Luke Chester 10. Cillian Litchfield 11. Shane Healy 12. Eddie Sheehy 13. Gearoid O’Doherty (0-5f) 14. Cathal Dunne (Capt) 15. Brian Lonergan Subs: Daire Keane for Cathal Dunne (HT); Darragh Maloney (50) for Cillian Litchfield; Andrew Morrissey for Shane Healy (55); Oisin O’Brien (59) (0-1f) for Gearoid O’Doherty
North Kerry Hurling Board
The North Kerry Under 16 ‘A’ Hurling Championship semi-final between Tralee Parnell's and Crotta ONeills had to be abandoned last week. The match will now take place on Tuesday evening of this week in Caherslee at 7.00pm. The winners will play Lixnaw in the Final on Saturday, 11 November at 3.00pm. Best of luck to the team and management.
AGM
The club AGM will take place on Friday 17th November. Anybody who might be interested in getting involved in any way in the running of the club next year should contact the club Secretary or any member of the Executive Committe to discuss. As Tralee Parnells is a Juvenile and Senior Club in both Hurling and Camogie there are lots of positions to be filled. Notice of motions for the AGM and nominations of registered members to serve as an Executive Officer can be made by contacting the secretary Ger Donnellan at [email protected]. Nominations must be returned no later than Sunday, 5th November.
Physical Literacy Program
The clubs physical literacy program continues on Tuesday evenings at the CBS Primary school. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €5 per session.
The program continues on Tuesday nights at the CBS Primary School, Tralee until mid November
Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)
Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.
Winter Fitness Training
Club coaches Morgan Madden and Diarmuid Brennan are launching the “Ultimate GAA pre-season training program” starting Monday 14th of November in CBS The Green. Participants will attend two sessions a week on a Monday and Thursday either 6 to 7pm or 7 to 8pm. Sessions will be limited in numbers to achieve targets. The program will cost €200 per person for the 12 weeks (24 sessions working out at €16 a week, €8 a session). This includes a fitness test pre and post to assess strength, power, speed, and acceleration. This program will be open to both Hurling and Camogie so sessions will be mixed. If you have any questions and are interested please contact Diarmuid Brennan directly 086 369 3131. This is a great opportunity for players that are committed to improving their fitness over the winter months.