Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club weekly notes

Senior Hurling

Dr Crokes 2.16 Tralee Parnells 3.14. Our seniors won the South Kerry Championship semi final playing in Lewis Road last Sunday morning by the narrowest of margins against a plucky opposition. The clash with Ballymac junior final and the toil of Na Gaeils relegation battle the previous evening made many usual starters unavailable. Dr Crokes dominated initial exchanges but their squandering of chances left Parnells off the hook. An against the run of play goal By Darragh Reen flattered the half time score of 0-9 to 1-7. In the second half Parnells took off and some excellent interplay bagged two more goals from Sean Young and once again Darragh Reen. Crokes roared back into the game but were met with strong defending and a series of excellent saves from the youngest Mark Reale. In addition to extending the hurling season to a South Kerry final versus Kenmare this match was timely for the upcoming Munster junior championship. Foireann. Mark Reale, Steven Morrissey, Luke Chester, Tom Crowley, Edward Sheehy, Luke Barrett, Darragh Keane, Cillian Litchfield, Cillian O Riordan, Oisin O Brien, Shane Healy, Sean Woulfe, Gearoid O’Doherty, Darragh Reen, Andrew Morrissey. Subs; Shane O'Neill for Cillian O'Riordan, Paul Daly for Mark Reale.

Munster Junior Hurling Championship

After a historic first for our Senior Hurlers in winning the County Intermediate Championship back in July the team and management are busy preparing for the upcoming provincial quarter final clash against The Banner of Clare in the Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship. The match will be a home venue and will take place at John Mitchells next Saturday 4th November at 1:30pm. We urge all club members to come along support the team on this momentous occasion. Wear your club colours and make lots of noise on the day. Best of luck to the team and managhment and we hope to see you there.

Radio Kerry

In case you missed it, be sure to listen back to the Terrace Talk podcast from last week where Stephen Buttimer, Kevin O'Mahony, Cathal Dunne and Ronan Gilsenan discuss the background and preparations for the upcoming Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship clash against The Banner.

AGM

The club AGM will take place on Friday 17th November. Anybody who might be interested in getting involved in any way in the running of the club next year should contact the club Secretary or any member of the Executive Committe to discuss. As Tralee Parnells is a Juvenile and Senior Club in both Hurling and Camogie there are lots of positions to be filled. Notice of motions for the AGM and nominations of registered members to serve as an Executive Officer can be made by contacting the secretary Ger Donnellan at [email protected]. Nominations must be returned no later than Sunday, 5th November.

Congratulations to Caherleaheen National School who took part in the CBS Primary School hurling blitz today, winning their tournament. Parnells we were well represented with Ryan Hanafin, Finley Goggin, Ruairi O Callaghan, Fionan O Callaghan, Donnacha Foley, Liam Costello, Nathan Krajnak, Noah Foley, Tadgh Lynch, Corin Krajnak, Ruben Murphy and Sammy Murphy. We had Fionan O Callaghan as Captain and Ryan Hanafin winning player of the tournament. A huge thank you to CBS The Green for hosting this tournament and to our very own Mark Ryall, Morgan Madden, Colm O Brien, for all their help and for a great welcome on the day.