Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Hurling

Well done to our Under 7s who took part in a County blitz on Saturday morning in Caherslee. Fielding three teams, Parnells faced Abbeydorney, Crotta, Rathmore, Ballyheigue, Lixnaw, Kilmoyley and Ardfert. As the sun shone down on them, our players were delighted with the opportunity to display their well honed hurling skills. Thank you to Colm O'Brien and the County Board for organising. Well done to this weeks players of the week: Cian O'Carroll, Naoise Munnelly, Dara O'Carroll and Cormac Hoffman. Congratulations to all.

U9 Hurling

Well done to our U9s who also took part in the Kerry GAA blitz in Caherslee at the weekend against teams from Crotta, Causeway, Ballyduff, Rathmore, Firies and Kenmare. The boys showed fantastic skills and commitment. Their striking from the hand and on the run was most impressive. All of the boys have progressed brilliantly since the start of the season. Well done all.

U14 Camogie

Our U14 camogie team defeated Ballyduff on Monday evening at home in Caherslee to earn a place in the Division one County Championship Final where the girls wil face Cillard. Congratulations girls. They join their U12 and U16 clubmates in reaching their respective County finals. Wishing all three teams all the best in their finals

U14 Hurling

Congratulations to our under 14s who won the North Kerry B League Final on Friday evening in Crotta. Our lads put on an incredible performance to make it a comprehensive win against a fancied Crotta team. Well done to the players and coaches as the boys retain the Tod Nolan trophy.

Minor Camogie

The minor squad played against a strong Cillard team in the cup semifinal on Friday evening at the Ardfert Recreation Centre in Ardfert. Unfortunately, it wasn't their night, but these girls showed great determination and never gave up until the final whistle. We are very proud of all these girls and in true Grainne style, made the game much more enjoyable. The girls absolutely played brilliantly and should be very proud of the performance they displayed. They are now looking forward to the shield final in the near future.

U16 Camogie

Unfortunately it wasn’t their night when Tralee Parnells faced Causeway in the U16 Division 1 Camogie Final. On a wet and dreary night in Lixnaw our brave young U16 girls faced an older and physically stronger Causeway side. It was a battle to the very end with Causeway coming away with the Cup. We couldn’t be more proud of this panel of players that have all played their part during this very exciting season. Congratulations to Causeway on their win, to John Hennessy for referreeing and to Lixnaw GAA for the use of their pitch.

North Kerry Championship

Our U18s hurlers just fell short in the last round of the U18 North Kerry Championship against Causeway. After a poor first half performance where Parnells were 0-10 to 0-4 behind after conceding some needless frees, they rallied in the second half with goals from Dan Maloney and Eoghan Costello (from a close range free) but in the end just lost by the minimum of margins. They play the same opposition in the final in a few weeks time so a perfect opportunity to hopefully reverse the result. Final sore: Tralee Parnells 2-10 Abbeydorney/Causeway 0-17

Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot in last weeks club lotto. Congratulations to Damien Kissane and Lynda Harrris who won €25 each in the lucky dip. Numbers drawn were 1, 20, 21, 23.

The next draw will take place on Monday 25th September. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee.