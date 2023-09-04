Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U8 Camogie

Our under 8s put up a great display of skill and workrate in both of their matches in our Back to School blitz. A big thank you to Katie Trant and team for organising a brilliant day. Thank you also to Shauna, Abby and Jessica for refereeing the matches.

U9 Hurling

On a glorious sunny Friday evening our U9s had an enjoyable challenge game away to Abbeydorney. The boys showed great skill and determination. Training will continue as usual on Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm in Caherslee.

U11 Hurling

The U11 boys are showing an improvement in skill with every game. Last week they came away with a win against Causeway at home in Caherslee. Well done boys and management.

U18 Hurling

Our U18s had a great win during the week away to Lixnaw in the North Kerry Championship. Coming from five points down at halftime (0-7 to 1-9), they put in a barnstorming second half to hold the opposition to three points and score 2-5 in the second half with superbly taken goals by Will Somers and Liam O’Connell. That makes it three wins from three. The boys will have a bye next week and will play Abbeydorney/Causeway in the last round in two weeks time. Final Score Tralee Parnells 2-12 Lixnaw 1-12

Schools Camogie

The club hosted a back to school Camogie blitz at a sunny Caherslee on Saturday morning. A total of 17 teams took part with all of the Kerry Camogie clubs represented. The player numbers and the skills on display from all the girls leave no doubt that the future is bright for Kerry Camogie. Tralee Parnells U16/Minors provided refreshments with a hugely successful bake sale on the day, thanks to all who supported them in this. Thanks to Tommy Guerin and all the Tralee Parnells Youth referees who did an amazing job on the day and a big thanks to all who helped out on the day to make it highly successful and enjoyable morning. Our own Tralee Parnells U11’s put on a fantastic display of skill and determination in their three matches we are all so proud of their performance . Wel.

Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot in last weeks club lotto. Caroline Somers and Caitriona Chester won €25 each in the lucky dip. Numbers drawn were 7,10, 13,18.

The next draw will take place on Monday 11th September. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee