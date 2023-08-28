Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement



U7 Hurling

Tralee Parnells Under 7's had the privilege of taking part in a county blitz in the Centre of Excellence in Currans last Tuesday evening. Fielding 3 strong and determined teams Parnells faced Rathmore, Kilmoyley, Dr. Crokes, Lixnaw, Ballyduff & Causeway. The matches were a combination of ground and air hurling and these young players certainly enjoyed displaying their skills to the army of supporters that travelled with them. It was a pleasure to see how far they have come since the beginning of the season and we are very proud of each and every one of them.

Congratulations to this week's players of the week:

Sadie Collins, Evan Lucid, Oisín Bourke & Éanna Sheehan- well done to you all.

U9 Hurling

Tralee Parnells U9s took part in a County Go Games blitz at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence last Saturday morning. A great morning was had by all and there were some great skills on display by all the players. Thanks to coaches Dave Lucid and Donnacha Buttimer and to all the families for bringing the boys.

U14 Hurling

Well done to our Under 14s on a very good performance last Tuesday evening against St Brendans under the sunshine in Caherslee in the North Kerry Championship. They led from start to finish and were well deserving of the win. Focus now shifts to the Causeway game on Saturday week.

U18 Hurling

Tralee Parnells 5-14 Ballyheigue 0-12

Well done to our U18s on their second win in the North Kerry Championship tonight in Caherslee. A strong first half performance laid the foundation for the win. The lads are away to Lixnaw next Thursday in the next round.

Kerry Hurling Academy Squads

U14s

Congratulations to the Kerry U14s who defeated Waterford in the Sonny Walsh shield final on Saturday in Waterford. Parnells were well represented with Darragh Field, Luke Hanafin, Jacob Dryzmala and Sean Sargent on the match day panel with Jayden Sugrue, Daniel Spring and Ronan Brick on the extended panel

U15s

Well done to the Kerry U15 hurlers who won the John Doyle Cup for the first time in Clonoulty last Saturday after wins v Wexford in the semi-final and Clare in the final. Parnells were well represented by Brian Sargent(Manager), Luke Chester(S&C) and players Brian Reidy and David Sargent.

U16s

Kerry U16s played their final tournament of the year in Portlaoise with matches vs Laois and Meath. Kerry lost out in both matches after close contests. Tralee Parnells were represented by Cian Harris and William Somers.

Intermediate Hurling

Our Senior hurlers lost out to St Brendans after extra time in the North Kerry Intermediate Championship quarter final in Caherslee last Thursday evening. Final score Tralee Parnells 1-22 St Brendan's 3-17.

Club meeting

There will be a Special General Meeting of the club next Wednesday evening, 30th August at 7:30pm in The Rose Hotel regarding the club's application for Senior Hurling status. Invitation is open to all club members - this will be an opportunity for people to voice their opinion on the progression of hurling in the club.

Congratulations

..to those Parnells players that received their Leaving Certificate results last Friday. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours.