Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes



U11 Hurling

Well done to our u11s who travelled to Pairc Uì Chaoimh last Tuesday morning where they played teams from Waterford, Cork and Tipperary. They also got a guided tour, from Brian Hayes, Cork senior hurler.

Thanks to the Under 11 coaches for organising the trip

U13 Hurling

Congratulations to our U13s on reaching the Co. League Final after a great victory over St Brendans in Ardfert last Tuesday evening. They will now play Kilgarvan in the final.

Minor Camogie

Tralee Parnells Minor Ladies faced Sliabh Luchra in Round 3 of the County League in Caherslee on Thursday evening. Well done to all on a great team performance with some brilliant scores to come away with a comprehensive win. Thanks to Sliabh Luachra and referee Tommy Guerin.

Kerry U14 Camogie

Congratulations to our u14 camogie players, Jessica Leen, Evie O Sullivan, Orla Costello( inj) Eimear Dillane ( joint captain ) Georgia Kennedy, Avril Doyle, Aobhín O Sullivan, Sarah Chute, and Emma Gaynor, who played for Kerry last Saturday in the Sophie Brack National blitz in Trim Co.Meath. With wins over Galway and Westmeath they were the Plate winners.

Junior Hurling

Our Junior Hurlers (B team) take on Kenmare away in the first round of the Junior Hurling Championship next Wednesday evening at 7pm. All support appreciated as this team look to capitalise on the success of the Senior team on winnnig the Intermediate Championship recently.

Congratulations....

...to Crotta O'Neills on winning their first Kerry Senior Hurling Championship last Sunday since 1968. Well done to everyone involved and enjoy the celebrations.

Lotto

There was no winner of the €1500 jackpot in this week's club lotto. Lucky dip winners were Gearoid O Doherty and Pat O Loughlin

Numbers drawn 11, 15 20, 27. The next draw takes place on 14th Aug. Thank you to everyone for their continued support.

To play, please go to https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-

Buster Fundraiser

Our Buster race fundraiser afternoon of fun at the Kingdom Greyhound track will take place on Saturday 19th of August. Buying a buster race ticket gets you entry to the tack, a race card and entry to the buster race with a chance to win €500 if you ticket matches the race result. Tickets are limited to 720 and will be available in Caherslee on Tuesdays and Fridays for the next few weeks or also by texting 085 1355566

Along with our own Buster race there is an opportunity to meet the Rose of Tralee contestants along with the Rose buds. There will be plenty of activities including music from our talented musicians, face painting and Inflatable games. We are delighted that our All Ireland winning Feile camogie team will also be in attendance and will be introduced to the crowd. Due to popular demand there will also be a rerun of the ultra competitive Parnells relay race!!!!!

Attendance to the track is free for Under 16s.

Cost for Buster race ticket

Family ticket - €15 (admission for 2 Adults and their kids)

Adult ticket - €10