Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes



Intermediate Hurling Champions

The club made history by winning the County Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship for the first time last Wednesday evening in Austin Stack Park. Parnells defeated St Brendans of Ardfert on a scoreline of 0:19 to 1:6. Many of these players hurled on the team that won the North Kerry under 21 cup a couple of years ago. That experience really stood to them in this campaign. After a gap of over a century, Tralee have earned promotion back to the Kerry Senior Championship level for 2024.

A crowning achievement to cap the huge development strides made in the 11years since the club was re-established in 2012, by a group of far seeing individuals who were ambitious to drive the growth and renewal of our national sport in the Tralee area. Further evidence of the success and growth of the club, are our strong underage Camogie and Hurling numbers and our 2022 and 2023 National Féile silverware wins, in Hurling and Camogie respectively.

Scenes of great jubilation greeted the final whistle as supporters and players cheered the victory. The long journey of several years with many setbacks and false dawns was finally over. Now the challenge of senior hurling awaits this pioneering squad in the coming season. Onwards and upwards!

Team as they lined out: Ronan Gilsenan, Tadhg Reen, Tadhg Brick, Morgan Madden, Luke Chester, Luke Barrett, Rory Reen, Cathal Dunne, Ruari O'Sullivan, Brian Lonergan, Darragh Reen, Eddie Sheehy, Gearoid Doherty, Shane Healy, Darragh Moloney. Substitutions: Enda O Connor for Rory Reen, Daire Keane for Darragh Moloney, Stephen Morrissey for Gearoid Doherty, Andrew Morrissey for Shane Healy, Mark Ryall for Brian Lonergan

U15 Kerry Camogie

Well done to the Parnells players that played with Kerry U15’s in an inter county Camogie blitz in Laois on Saturday. The team played matches against Waterford, Laois and two Dublin team. Well done to all the team and management.

U15 Kerry Hurling

Well done to Tralee Parnells players Brian Reidy and David Sargent who recently Kerry in their U15 Hurling clash with Limerick in Abbeydorney last weekend in the quarter final of the John Doyle Cup.

Kerry edged out the visitors on a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-09 and are now through to the semi final. Also, on the management team were Luke Chester and Brian Sargent.

Summer Camp

Our summer camp last week was a big success with boys and girls from all age groups in attendance. There was great excitement on the last day as some of the senior squad arrived with the County Intermediate Cup which they won the evening before. Thank you to our camp coaches and volunteers who looked after the children during the week. Thank you also to David Brick for organising the camp.

Buster Fundraiser

The tickets for our Buster fundraiser will go on sale on Tuesday evening of this week in Caherslee. Tickets are limited to 720 and will be available in Caherslee on Tuesdays and Fridays for the next few weeks or also by texting 085 1355566

Our Buster race fundraiser afternoon of fun at the Kingdom Greyhound track will take place on Saturday 19th of August. Buying a buster race ticket gets you entry to the tack, a race card and entry to the buster race with a chance to win €500 if you ticket matches the race result. We have 720 tickets for sale.

Along with our own Buster race there is an opportunity to meet the Rose of Tralee contestants along with the Rose buds. There will be plenty of activities including music from our talented musicians, face painting and Inflatable games. We are delighted that our All Ireland winning Feile camogie team will also be in attendance and will be introduced to the crowd. Due to popular demand there will also be a rerun of the ultra competitive Parnells relay race!!!!!

Attendance to the track is free for Under 16s.

Cost for Buster race ticket

Family ticket - €15 (admission for 2 Adults and their kids)

Adult ticket - €10