Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement



Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 2-13 Kenmare 0-7

In Rathmore last Wednesday evening, our Senior hurlers qualified for the County Intermediate Championship Final by beating Kenmare. On a great evening for hurling on a very well prepared pitch, both sides served up a great game of hurling. There was very little to choose between the sides after the first half when Parnells went in only 1 point ahead, 5 points to 4. However, whatever was said at half time resulted in the team coming out of the blocks quicker than Kenmare and Parnells had built up a healthy 6 point lead midway through the second half. Two quick goals in succession, from the two Darraghs, Maloney and Reen, put the result beyond doubt. Parnells will now play St Brendans, who defeated Kilgarvan in the other semi-final, in the Final in Austin Stacks Park on Wednesday evening. This is only the second time that the club has reached the final so hopefully we can go one better than the last time and lift the cup. Our thanks to Rathmore on their excellent hosting of the game and to John Ross on his officiating. We would ask everyone, young and old, to come out on Wednesday evening to support the lads as they bid to make history.

Team: 1. Ronan Gilsenan 2. Tadhg Reen 3. Tadhg Brick 4. Morgan Madden 5. Rory Reen 6. Luke Barrett 7. Ruairí O'Sullivan 8. Eddie Sheehy 9. Luke Chester 10. Oisín O'Brien 11. Cathal Dunne 12. Shane Healy 13. Gearóid O'Doherty 14. Darragh Reen 15. Darragh Maloney Subs: Enda O'Connor; Sean Woulfe; Andrew Morrissey; Daire Keane

U13 Boys

Our u13’s had a very good game last Friday night in Caherslee vs Rathmore. Plenty of touches for everyone which is contributing to their skills development and also their confidence.

Advertisement

U9 Boys

Well done to all our U9s played in Crotta last Tuesday evening - great progress being made by all the boys.

U12 Camogie

Our U12s played a cracking camogie game in Ardfert last Tuesday evening where we unfortunately lost by a single point to Cillard. Hard luck to our girls but they can be proud of a great performace. We now move on to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Tralee Parnells Inaugural Golf Classic

In Beaufort Golf Club last Friday, Tralee Parnells hosted its inaugural Golf Classic. Thirty three teams took part on the day and a very enjoyable day out was had by everyone. The course was in superb condition and the weather conditions were very favourable. This led to some fine scoring by all the teams. When all the scores were added up the following were the results:

Advertisement

1st Prize: 4 Ball in Lahinch - Leahys Pharmacy (John Slattery, Eamon Fitzgerald, William O'Connor, Jim Crowley) - 99 points

2nd Prize: 4 Ball in Beaufort - Team Timmy O'Connor (Diarmuid Herlihy, Barry O'Connor, Eamon Sheehy, Alan Hobbert) - 97 points

3rd Prize: 4 * €100 Boyles Topline Vouchers - Gary Whelan's Team (Gary Whelan, John Noonan, John Landy, John Creagh) - 95 points

4th Prize: 4 * €40 Ryles Menswear Vouchers - Colm O'Briens Team (Noel Kelly, Frank Kavanagh, Peter McNamara, Christy Earls) - 93 points

5th Prize: 4 * Personal Organisers - Shane McGibney's Team (Shane McGibney, Adrian O'Gara, Michael Galvin, John O'Brien) - 92 points

Nearest the Pin: Shane McGibney - Ballygarry Lunch Voucher for 2

Longest Drive: Neil Collins - Parnells Gear Bag & Hoodie

Tralee Parnells would like to thank our main sponsor, Kellihers Tralee and all our sponsors that sponsored a team, hole, teebox or prize to help make this a very successful event. We also acknowledge Horans Fruit & Veg who provided the fruit on the day, Cliffords Cash and Carry who provided the snack bars and water and Barry Print for providing the bags. Thanks also to Beaufort Golf Club for hosting us and for giving us the use of their course for the day.

Advertisement

Lotto

This week's lucky dip winners in the club lotto were Claire Salmon and Michael Cassidy. No winner of the €1500 jackpot. Numbers drawn 6, 8, 16, 18. Next draw takes place on 31st July. Thank you to all for your continued support.

Buster Fundraiser

Thank you to Declan Dowling from Kingdom Greyhound Stadium and his not so camera shy assistant Molly for helping us to launch our Buster Fundraiser last Tuesday evening in Caherslee.

Our Buster race fundraiser afternoon of fun at the Kingdom Greyhound track will take place on Saturday 19th of August. Buying a buster race ticket gets you entry to the tack, a race card and entry to the buster race with a chance to win €500 if you ticket matches the race result. We have 720 tickets for sale.

Along with our own Buster race there is an opportunity to meet the Rose of Tralee contestants along with the Rose buds. There will be plenty of activities including music from our talented musicians, face painting and Inflatable games. We are delighted that our All Ireland winning Feile camogie team will also be in attendance and will be introduced to the crowd. Due to popular demand there will also be a rerun of the ultra competitive Parnells relay race!!!!!

Attendance to the track is free for Under 16s.

Cost for Buster race ticket

Family ticket - €15 (admission for 2 Adults and their kids)

Adult ticket - €10

Tickets for the Buster race are limited to 720 and will be available to buy in Caherslee on Tuesdays and Fridays or text 085 1355566 to reserve a ticket