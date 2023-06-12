Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement



Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 1-22 Causeway 2-12

Congratulations to our Senior hurlers who are Division 2 County League champions for 2023 after a convincing win over Causeway in Crotta last Thursday evening. Led by Captain and Man of the Match, Cathal Dunne, who got 2 great points, Parnells built up a big half time lead 0-16 points to 0-5. Causeway came out firing on all cylinders and 2 quick goals had the gap down to 4 points at one stage. However a great goal from Darragh Reen, who finished with 1-3, put some daylight between the sides again. Gearoid O’Doherty (Doc), returning from injury, top scored with 0-14. The lads fought until the end and held out for a great victory - the first silverware for the club at county level.

Poc Fada

Congrats to Cian Harris who came 2nd in the County U16 Poc Fada competition in Kerry Head last Wednesday night.

U11 Camogie

Well done to all the girls who took part in Abbeykilix U11 blitz in Crotta Saturday morning - great skills on display by all the girls and a brilliant morning of Camogie. Thanks to Abbeykilix for the invite and all our amazing parents and supporters for bringing the girls.

U12 Camogie

Well done to our U12’s Camogie team who faced a well drilled and challenging Abbeykillix team last Friday night. The girls ability to adapt and implement skills practiced during training made the game even more exciting.

U15 Camogie

Our under 15 camogie panel are on the home stretch for their Féile na nGael fundraiser. We have started a gofundme to help raise the remainder of the money needed to make this a memorable trip for this fantastic group of players.

If you have not done so allready please make a donation by clicking on the link and also share the with family and friends

https://gofund.me/4d4a925f

Tralee Parnells Camogie Féile na nGael, organized by David Brick

Tralee Parnells Under 15 camogie travel to Oran Co Roscommon on the 24th of June to… David Brick needs your support for Tralee Parnells Camogie Féile na nGael

gofund.me

Kerry U15 Camogie

Well done to Tralee Parnells players Jessica, Caoilainn, Orla, Anna and Georgia who travelled to Borrisoleigh on Saturday to play for Kerry in an Inter-County U15 Blitz.

U11 Hurling

Well done to our under 11 hurlers on a brilliant performance on a hot evening last Tuesday in Caherslee against Firies. A slow start but a very strong finish against a good Firies team. Training on Tuesdays and Fridays in Caherslee. New players are always welcome.

Club Lotto

Last weeks club lotto numbers drawn were: 4, 8, 15, 25. No winner of the €1500 jackpot. Lucky dip winners were Robert Harris and Gerard O'Brien. Next draw will take place on 19th June. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/lotto

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club officially launched its inaugural golf classic in Caherslee last Friday evening. It will be held on Friday July 21st in Beaufort Golf Club. All funds raised will go to completing works on our new Academy pitch in Pairc na Darach in Oakpark.

In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for their Academy players. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, substantial investment is required – over €30,000, of which a substantial amount has already been invested by the club. New ball-stops have been erected, nets on the goalposts have been replaced, landscaping has been carried out and the pitch has been sanded, juvenile goalposts have been purchased. Some final groundwork is required so the young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. The club hopes to have the facility ready for their Academy by July or early August.

Entry fee for a Team of 4 in the golf classic is €200. There are also tee and green sponsorship opportunities available, as well as sponsorship of prizes. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.

The club is asking local businesses, parents and supporters of the club to come on board to make this fundraiser a success and to provide the best playing facilities for our young hurlers and camogie players.

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Summer Camp

Our Hurling and Camogie Summer camp takes place on Monday 24th to Thursday 27th of July. The cost is €50 per child for the 4 days and there are family discounts and daily rates available.

To book your Childs place, go to https://shorturl.at/nAMS4

Examinations

The club would like to wish every success to all its players who are currently sitting Junior and Leaving Certificate exams at the moment.