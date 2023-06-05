Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

U7s Hurling

Tralee Parnells Under 7's travelled to Crotta/ Kilflynn last Thurs evening for a blitz with Crotta/Kilflynn & Ballyduff. Donning the now familiar blue & white both of our teams played their hearts out and certainly did their club, parents & coaches proud. Fair play to all who travelled to support these young players and to our boys who didn't let the hot conditions affect their hurling in any way.

Congratulations to our players of the week, Joshua O'Connor & Jack Whelan- also Congratulations to our recent players of the week Oliver Barrick & Michéal Raggett. Well done to you all.

U9 Hurling

Well done to all our u9s who played in the Ballyheigue blitz last Tuesday evening in glorious sunshine. The future certainly looks bright. Thanks to all the families for their support.

U15 Camogie

Our under 15 camogie panel are on the home stretch for their Féile na nGael fundraiser. We have started a gofundme to help raise the remainder of the money needed to make this a memorable trip for this fantastic group of players.

If you have not done so allready please make a donation by clicking on the link.

https://gofund.me/4d4a925f

The draw for our Féile fundraising raffle was held last Friday night in Caherslee. Congrats to all the winners. Many thanks to Ballyseedy Castle for sponsoring the first prize.

1st Prize - Anne Torrent - Seller Siofra Murphy.

2nd Prize - Maureen Culloo - Seller Caoilinn Culloo.

3rd Prize - Caoimhe Butler. Seller - Jessica leen.

4th Prize - John and Kathleen Brick. Seller - Sophie Brick

5th prize - Michael O Connor . Sold in Caherslee GAA grounds

Many thanks to our sellers and to all who bought a line(s)

U16 Camogie

Well done to Rachel, Maeve and Abbie who competed in the Long Puck Club Qualifiers in Caherslee this evening. Congratulations and best of luck to Maeve Trant that will go on to represent Tralee Parnells in the County Long Puck Qualifiers next Thursday June 8th.

Kerry U15 Academy Squad

Well done to Tralee Parnells players David Sargent and Christian Kennedy who represented Kerry in their U15 Hurling clash with Wexford in Cork. The game ended in a draw with 2-14 a piece. Also on the management team were Luke Chester and Brian Sargent.

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 1-12 St Brendans B 0-13

Our Senior team had a great win last Wednesday evening in the Division 2 Co League Semi-Final over the home team. Leading by a point at half-time, there was never much between the sides but a goal from Brian Lonergan mid-way through the 2nd half and a great point from a sideline cut near the end were crucial in getting Parnells into their first ever Senior County League Final. They will face Causeway B, who beat Kilmoyley B in the other semifinal, in the final next Wednesday evening. Please come along and support the team - watch social media for details of time and venue.

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Summer Camp

Our Hurling and Camogie Summer camp takes place on Monday 24th to Thursday 27th of July. The cost is €50 per child for the 4 days and there are family discounts and daily rates available.

To book your Childs place, go to https://shorturl.at/nAMS4

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for our Academy players – “Pairc na Darach”. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, we need to invest a substantial amount of money – already the club has invested in ball-stops, nets, landscaping and sanding. Further funding is required to complete the work so our young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. To this end, the club is running our inaugural Golf Classic in Beaufort Golf Club on Friday July 21st next. Teams of 4 are €200. There are also other sponsorship opportunities - Sponsor a Tee/Green: €50. Sponsor a Hole: €100. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.