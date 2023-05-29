Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Tralee Parnells A4

U11 Hurling

Our U11s played Crotta in a very competitive game in Caherslee on Saturday evening in glorious sunshine. This was a great performance by this group of players with the Parnells lads preventing Crotta having vital scores, with great blocks and defending. There is a huge improvement to be seen all the time and the team should be very proud of their performance.

U15 Camogie

Our U15s are continuing their preparation and fundraising for their trip to Féile in Roscommon at the end of June. They hosted a very successful table quiz in Na Gaeil clubhouse last Friday night. Thanks to everyone who came and supported in great numbers. The winning team on the night were Breda O'Regan, Bernie Daly, Carmel Spring and Lynda Harris. In particular,thanks to our quiz sponsor Celsius Menswear and to the following raffle sponsors:

CH Chemist

Shaws

Seán Hussey

Connolly Jewellers

Woodies DIY

John Ross Jewellers

Munster Bar

The Fiddler

Lloyd's Pharmacy

Crag Caves

Maguires Butchers

All care Pharmacy

Playdium

The Tankard

The Rose Hotel

Kerry County Museum

The Aqua Dome

The team were also recently presented with a fully stocked first aid bag and a supply of ice packs for their féile campaign by Gráinne Ryle of Ryles pharmacy Ashe Street. The club is very grateful for their support and generosity.

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 2-14 Causeway 3-14

Our Senior team played their last County League game in Caherslee on Wednesday evening knowing a draw or win would see them through to the semi-finals. A loss and it would come down to score difference. As it happened. though the result on the night was disappointing, scoring prowess in previous matches ensured that Parnells are through to their first ever County League semi-final. The team welcomed back all their Kerry panelists - Tadhg Brick (0-2), Brian Lonergan (0-4), Luke Barrett and Morgan Madden (0-1)- and while it was great to see them back in the Parnells jersey, their was a lack of sharpness in the team as a whole. Causeway were more clinical and took their goal chances well, though Parnells won't be pleased with the ease in which they were allowed to score. On the plus side, Parnells had 9 different scorers, with subs Pip and recently recruited player, Sean Woulfe, getting the goals. The lads can now look forward to the semi-final next Wednesday with the opposition to be determined on Monday night following a back game on the other side of the league.

Junior Hurling

Tralee Parnells B 2-8 St Brendans C 3-15

Our Junior team played the final round of the County League in Ardfert last Friday evening. This certainly was a game of two halves with St Brendans building up a big half-time lead, but with Parnells coming back into the game in the second half with goals from Shane O'Neill and Sean Woulfe. Unfortunately, they had left themselves too much of a hill to climb and St Brendans closed out the game with a goal with the last puck of the game.

Lotto

This weeks club lotto numbers drawn were: 3, 5, 20, 22. No winner of the €1400 jackpot. Lucky dip winners were Marnie OSullivan and David Brick. Next draw will take place on 5th June where the jackpot will increase to €1500. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/lotto

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for our Academy players – “Pairc na Darach”. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, we need to invest a substantial amount of money – already the club has invested in ball-stops, nets, landscaping and sanding. Further funding is required to complete the work so our young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. To this end, the club is running our inaugural Golf Classic in Beaufort Golf Club on Friday July 21st next. Teams of 4 are €200. There are also other sponsorship opportunities - Sponsor a Tee/Green: €50. Sponsor a Hole: €100. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.