Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U12 Camogie

Our U12s had a great victory over Sliabh Luachra on Monday evening. It was a challenging game but each Parnells player played really well. The girls continue training on Friday nights in Caherslee 6 to 7pm. New players are always welcome where a hurley and helmet are available to borrow.

U16 Camogie

The U16 camogie squad are going from strength to strength with every game this season. On Thursday evening they came away with a win against a strong Killarney side in the County League. Many thanks to Killarney for a good competitive game. Well done to all players involved. The team will have a break now until after the exams but will continue training.

Minor Hurling

Our Minors kicked off their Division 1 County League campaign last week with matches on Thursday vs Crotta/Kilmoyley and on Sunday vs Ballyduff. Unfortunately due to injuries to key players as well as unavailability of others, we fielded weakened teams for both fixtures and some of our U15s stepped in at short notice. Despite this, the team put in a great effort and while not coming away with a result in either match, they gave a very good account of themselves. Last match in the league is vs St Brendans and hopefully we will be able to welcome back our injured players for this match.

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to club players, Aobhín O Sullivan, Evie O Sullivan, Orla Costello, Emma Gaynor, Avril Doyle Sarah Chute and Georgia Kennedy, who played with the Kerry U14 squad at the weekend in the first blitz of the season in Carlow. They enjoyed wins over Waterford and Westmeath and lost by a single point to both Kilkenny and Carlow. A great competitive start to the season.

Well done to the Kerry U16 team who defeated Mayo in all Ireland U16 Camogie Championship on Sunday in Toreen. Congratulations to Parnells players Abbie Canty, Rachel Sargent, Anna O'Sullivan, Anna Chute and Caoillainn Culloo

Féile Skills

Congratulations to Anna Chute who represented Kerry in the Munster Feile Skills final in Mallow at the weekend.

Table Quiz

The club will hold a Table Quiz on the 26th of May at the Na Gaeil clubhouse at 8pm. All money raised will go toward sending our U15 Camogie squad to Mayo in June for the Féile na nGael Camogie finals. A table of four will cost €40 and the quiz is open to young and old.

Tables numbers are limited. Contact David on +353 85 135 5566 to reserve a spot. There will be finger food and spot prizes on the night. All are welcome.

Lotto

Last Monday’s club lotto numbers drawn were: 1, 18, 23, 24. No winner of the €1300 jackpot. Claire Salmon was drawn twice for the Lucky dip prize.

Next draw will take place on 22nd May where the jackpot will increase to €1400. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/lotto/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Registration

We still have some members who have not renewed their membership. This is now well overdue for payment. We ask all Coaches, volunteers and players who have not yet registered to do so as soon as possible. If there are any issues contact either of our registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.