Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Hurling

It was a busy week for our Under 7's. On Friday evening they completed their first training session at the ball wall of Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn which was a great experience and went down a treat.

On Saturday they travelled to Dr. Crokes in Killarney for a blitz where they faced teams from Dr. Crokes, St. Pats, Lixnaw and Kenmare. Our boys thoroughly enjoyed this blitz and the hurling skills they displayed were a pleasure to watch, they truly have gelled as a team. Thank you to Dr. Crokes for organising and hosting.

Congratulations to this weeks players of the week, from Friday night Ferghal Lynch and Seán De Hora Gumley and from Saturday Shay Brosnan and Seán O'Brien, well done all.

U10 Camogie

Well done to all our U10 girls who travelled on Monday evening to Ardfert for their first blitz of the season against Cillard and Killarney. The girls enjoyed a fabulous evening of camogie. A big thank you to Cillard for the invitation. Training continues on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7:30 with a move onto grass at our new juvenile pitch Páirc na Darach at Tralee Sports Complex.

U11 Hurling

Well done to our U-11 boys who put in a great performance against Ballyduff in Caherselee last Wednesday evening. With great scores and teamwork there was no shortage of skills on display. Thank you to Ballyduff for the game and to our referee Donnacha Buttimer.

U14 Camogie

This year the U14s are fielding two teams in the Camogie County league. The squad had their first round of games on Monday evening. Team one had a good win away against Ballyduff. It was a game where there was great skill and commitment from both teams. The girls managed to take their scores at the right time and won out in the end. Thank you to Ballyduff for a good game and many thanks to Brian Shanahan for buying the 99's afterwards in Ross's Centra !

Team two also played away where they met Sliabh Luachra. Despite a great effort by everyone the result didn’t go their way. It was a great experience for all especially for the Under 12 players who made the step up.

Scór na nÓg

Many congratulations to our Scor na nOg Trath na gCeist team that came 4th (for the second consecutive year) in the All-Ireland Final in Killarney today. They just missed out by three questions to get to the Stage Final. They did the club and the county proud. Thank you to their coach Damien, to the team and their parents for their dedication over the last few months.

Schools Munster Cup

Congratulations to Parnells players Caoilinn Culloo, Jessica Leen, Rachel Sargent, Órla Leahy, Aobhín O'Sullivan, Grainne Diggin, Emma Gaynor, Abbey Crowley, Orna O'Dowd and Maeve Trant who won the schools U16 1/2 Munster Final C Cup today with Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School in Mallow GAA Sports Complex. They maintained a tight lead throughout the whole game against a strong Coachford team but determination, skill and a combined hunger ensured our four Kerry clubs: Tralee Parnells, Cillard, Abbeykillix and Causeway saw this fantastic junior team come out on top and bring a Munster camogie cup to Mercy Mounthawk for the very first time. Well done girls who will now take part in the Cork Colleges Final in two weeks time.

Schools Hurling

Congratulations to The U14s at CBS The Green and especially to the Parnells players on the squad. The boys defeated Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal to win the Rise Shield on their first occasion to play in the competition.

Senior Hurling

Well done to our Senior hurlers who had a good win against Kenmare in Caherslee on Wednesday evening in Round 3 of Div 2 Co. League. Final score: Tralee Parnells 3-16 Kenmare 4-5. Eddie Sheehy was out top scorer with 3-2

Table Quiz

The club will hold a Table Quiz on the 26th of May at the Na Gaeil clubhouse at 8pm. All money raised will go toward sending our U15 Camogie squad to Mayo in June for the Féile na nGael Camogie finals. A table of four will cost €40 and the quiz is open to young and old.

Tables numbers are limited. Contact David on +353 85 135 5566 to reserve a table. There will be finger food and spot prizes on the night. All are welcome.

Féile Skills

Congratulations to Anna Chute who won the Kerry Camogie Féile skills competition on Wednesday evening in Caherslee.

All Ireland Minor Champions

Kerry are All Ireland Minor Champions for the first time in history. They defeated Down on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-8. Congratulations to the team and management and especially to the four Tralee Parnells players on the panel: Grainne Leahy, Orla Leahy, Lana O Connell and Grainne Diggin.

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place Monday evening of this week and will have a jackpot of €1300. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/lotto/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Registration

We still have some members who have not renewed their membership. This is now overdue for payment. We ask all Coaches, volunteers and players who have not yet registered to do so as soon as possible. If there are any issues contact either of our registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/