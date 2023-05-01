Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

U12 Camogie

There was a great start to the County league for our under 12 camogie team as they came out on top of a tight game with Killarney last Monday evening. Our girls started the game well, but back came Killarney, and it took some last ditch defending to secure the win. Plenty of improvement is needed, but a great start.

The girls train on Fridays in Caherslee from 6 to 7pm and new players are always welcome to come and try camogie.

U16 Camogie

The U16s had a great start to the league last Thursday evening in Caherslee with a win against Causeway. It was a fantastic team performance with every player playing their part. Well done to all especially our younger crew that have joined the squad this season. Thanks to Causeway for a sporting game and to John Ross, referee on the night. Next game v Cillard in Caherslee Thursday 4th May so come along to support the girls!

Schools Camogie

Best of luck to Mercy Mounthawk and to Parnells players Maeve Trant, Orla Leahy, Jessica McGibney, Rachel Sargent, Grainne Diggin, Caoilinn Culloo, Aobhín O'Sullivan, Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor & Abbey Crowley as they take on Coachford College in their Munster Final on Tuesday May 2nd in the Mallow Sports Complex. This is a first for Mercy Mounthawk so a very exciting final lies ahead!

U15 Kerry Development Squad

Well done to the Tralee Parnells representatives Caoilinn Culloo, Jessica Leen, Georgia Kennedy, Anna O Sullivan and Anna Chute on the Kerry U15s who participated in the recent Munster Development Blitz in UL. They lost to a strong Tipperary team in the first game but came back to beat Limerick in their second game

Kerry Minors

Congratulations to the Kerry Minor camogie team on reaching the All Ireland Minor C Final after defeating Wicklow in Moneygall last Sunday. Well done in particular to the Tralee Parnells players on the panel – Grainne Leahy, Orla Leahy, Lana O’Connell and Grainne Diggins.

U9 Hurling

Well done to our U9s who are training hard in preparation for their upcoming blitz in Dr Crokes next Saturday.

Schools Hurling

Congrats to The Green CBS on their win in the Munster C under 15 final last Wednesday. They defeated Coachford College 1-13 to 0-10 in Banteer. Well done to the Parnells players (Daniel Spring, Luke Hanafin, Christian Kennedy, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Paddy Daly, Ronan Brick) on the panel as well as Coaches Mark Ryall and Morgan Madden

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 1-14 Kilgarvan 0-17

On Wednesday evening last, Tralee Parnells were on the road down south to take on Kilgarvan in Round 2 of Div 2 Co League. A good battle and a tight affair is always anticipated when these two teams face off. And last Wednesday evening that is exactly what was served up to us. Kilgarvan opened the scoring with a free. However, it only took Parnells 4 minutes to raise the green flag thanks to quick thinking from Darragh Reen who took a quick free while the Kilgarvan defence were caught napping as he rattled the net. For the rest of the first half, the home side took control and converted a further nine points. At the short whistle, Kilgarvan led by five.

Half time Kilgarvan 0-10 Tralee Parnells 1-2.

Kilgarvan came out the of the blocks the faster to begin the second period but a never say die attitude from the Tralee men kept them in with a fighting chance. Coming down the final stretch Kilgarvan led by 2. Parnells never gave up and with a minute and a half of normal time remaining Darragh Reen played a side line short as far as Eddie Sheehy who gave a short pass back to Reen to put over an inspirational score to reduce the margin to the bare minimum. Kilgarvan hit a wide which gave Parnells one last chance to salvage something from this game. Mark Ryall went long with the puck out and the ball broke to Eddie Sheehy who bombed forward and split the posts to level the game in the 61st minute of the game. Full time Tralee Parnells 1-14 Kilgarvan 0-17. Thanks to Eugene Stack for refereeing. A well-earned draw after a great team performance. The team are still unbeaten after 2 rounds. Next up is a home match on Wednesday vs Kenmare.

Team: Mark Ryall, Rory Reen, Tadgh Reen, Stephen Morrissey (0-1), Timmy Kelliher, Ruarí O’Sullivan, Darragh Keane, Darragh Reen (1-10, 1-5f), Eddie Sheehy (0-1), Oisín O’Brien (0-1) (Johnny Lowe), Darragh Maloney (Ian Moynihan), Barry Lyons (Cillian O’Riordan), Andrew Morrissey, Ronan Gilsenan (0-1), Cillian Litchfield

The lads are at home to Kenmare next Wednesday evening at 7pm in Round 3.

Tralee Parnells B 1-18 Duagh 0-7

Our Juniors had their first outing in Division 3 of the County League with a home match vs Duagh in Caherslee last Friday evening.

The team played very well creating good passages of play which lead to brilliant scores. In the end Parnells eased to victory on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells B 1-18 Duagh 0-7. Oisin O’Brien was top scorer with 0-10. Well done lads.

Team; Diarmuid Brennan, Rory Reen, Tommy O’Connor, Donal O’Brien, Stephen Morrissey, Tim Kelliher, Andrew Morrissey, Darragh Keane, Tadhg Reen, Oisin O’Brien, Barry Lyons, Cillian O’Riordan, Shane O’Neill, Ronan Gilsenan, Dylan Cunningham

Subs: John Joe Hanafin, Tom Crowley, Jason Conway

Scór na bPaistí

Well done to all our competitors that took part in the County Finals of Scór na bPaistí in Killorglin and Glenflesk last weekend. They did the club proud!

Scór na nÓg

The All Ireland Finals of Scór na nÓg takes place in the INEC in Killarney on Saturday 6th May. We wish our Tráth na gCeist team of Oisín O’Sullivan, Brian Reidy, Carl Cronin and Donnacha Buttimer (and sub Aoife Trant) and their Bainisteoir, Damien Kissane all the best as they look to go one better than last year’s 4th place finish and reach the stage final and hopefully bring home the overall title to Kerry.

Sponsorship

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to thank Adams of Tralee Hyundai Main Dealers for the generous donation of sliotars for our adult Camogie and Hurling teams.

Lotto

Last Monday’s club lotto numbers drawn were: 6, 18, 20, 21. No winner of the €1200 jackpot. Lucky dip winners were Janet Teeling and Oonagh McGibney.

Next draw will take place on 8th May with a jackpot of €1300. Play at

https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/lotto/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now overdue for payment.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/