Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U10 Camogie

Tralee Parnells U10 camogie was back last week with lots of fun and some great hurling skills on display - these ladies were definitely practicing in the off season ! Training continues every Wednesday from 630-730 for the next few weeks on astro until we get back onto grass and move to Friday nights towards the end of April. All new girls welcome please contact Katie (086) 8672736 for details.

U15 Camogie

The U15 Féile competition begins next weekend with Round Robin matches in Ardfert Arc on Good Friday & Easter Saturday to determine who plays in the Div1 and Div2 Finals on Easter Monday. We wish our girls the best of luck in the competition.

U7 Boys

Tralee Parnells under 7's were back training last week in MTU, the boys and girls were full of energy after a week's break during which they marched as part of the Tralee Parnells contingent in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. They enthusiastically completed all warm-ups and drills and finished as always with a game of hurling and skills.

Congratulations to last week's players of the week Cian O'Carroll & Evan Lucid, well-done boys.

U9 Boys

Our U9s had a very enjoyable session under the watchful eye of our Youth Coaches at the ball wall last Friday night as they prepared for their 1st blitz of the season which was to be held on Tuesday night in Ardfert Astro.

Kerry Camogie U16s

Well done to the Tralee Parnells players Caoilainn Culloo, Anna Chute, Rachel Sargent, Maeve Trant and Abbie Canty who were on the Kerry U16 panel that took on a strong Cork side in Knockanure last Saturday.

Kerry Camogie Minors

Congratulations to the Kerry Camogie Minor Team and management on their recent wins over the last 2 weekends over Wicklow and Armagh. Kerry beat Wicklow 3-12 to 1-7 on Sunday 26th and followed this up with a win against Armagh in Banagher last Sunday. Well done to the Parnells players on the panel - Grainne & Orla Leahy, Lana O'Connell and Grainne Diggin.

Kerry Minor hurlers

Well done to Cian Harris and Dan Maloney who represented Parnells on the Kerry Minor team that lost to Offaly in the 2nd round of the Leinster Hurling Championship after a hard fought battle last Saturday in Tullamore.

Kerry U20s

Well done to the Kerry U20 hurlers and Tralee Parnells player Cillian Litchfield on a great win over Carlow in the 1st round of the Leinster Championship last Saturday in Portlaoise.

Tralee Warriors U20s

Congrats to Tralee Parnells Senior player and captain of Tralee Warriors U20s Eddie Sheehy on winning the National League title last Saturday night in Dublin.

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now overdue for payment.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Club Lotto

Our Lotto took place last Monday night:

Results: 12 18 19 20

Jackpot Winner: None

Lucky Dip winners of €25 each:

Barbara Kelly

Marnie O'Sullivan

Next draw will take place on Easter Monday and the Jackpot will be increased to €1,100.

To buy a ticket for the Lotto, logon to https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Happy Easter

On behalf of the Club Executive we would like to wish all our members, volunteers and especially players a very Happy Easter - training continues over Easter, with a return to Caherslee from April 3rd, so we look forward to seeing most of you on a pitch or at a ball wall over the Easter period.





