Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Scór na nÓg

Last week saw the County Finals of Scór na nÓg take place and Tralee Parnells had representatives in a number of categories. In the Tráth na gCeist Final in Currow School on Thursday last, our team of Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin and Aoife Trant won the title by 1 point after a close battle with our neighbours from Na Gaeil. This is the 2nd year in a row that the club has won the County Final. The team will now go on and represent Kerry in the Munster Final in Ovens, Co. Cork on Saturday April 15th.

In Currow Community Centre last Saturday night, our Ballad Group (Orla Buttimer, Aoife Trant, Aoibhín O'Sullivan, Roanna O'Sullivan and Maebh O'Connell), Solo Singer (Orla Buttimer) and Novelty Act (Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Aoife Trant, Maeve Trant, Orla Buttimer, Aoibhín O'Sullivan and Roanna O'Sullivan) represented the club with honour. All performed excellently in what was tough competition and our Novelty Act finished runners-up in their category.

On behalf of the club, we would like to thank all participants for their commitment to practice and the competition and a special thanks to their coaches Katie, Martina, Padraig, Michelle and Damien on preparing them so well. We wish our Tráth na gCeist team every success as they prepare for the Munster Final.

Advertisement

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now due for payment before March 31st.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

Advertisement

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to the Kerry Camogie players and their management especially the Tralee Parnells players Ciara Moloney and Katie Dwyer who have now booked their place in the National League Division 2 Final after a great win over Laois last Saturday on a scoreline of Kerry 2-15 Laois 1-5.

Advertisement

Gaeltacht Scholarships

Any club members between the ages of 12-18 that are interested in attending Coláistí Corca Dhuibhne i rith an Samhraidh and who would like to avail of part scholarships should contact the club secretary at [email protected] for an application form. Closing date is 31st March.

Training

All age groups are continuing to train indoors or on various astro-turf facilities around the town. Due to the poor weather recently, the grass pitches are unavailable to us. However, weather permitting, we hope to return to the grass playing fields from the beginning of April. We are really excited that our Academy players (U6s-U11s) will be moving to our new pitch in Pairc na Darach at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark. All other teams and age groups will be returning to Caherslee. More details in next week's notes and from the respective team Managers.

U11 Referees Courses

Any youth coaches or students interested in refereeing U11 matches, there are currently courses being organised over the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Wednesday 29th March (Tralee District) Venue - Austin Stacks Gaa Club (Connolly Park) Time 7.30pm

Thursday 30th March (Hurling all Districts) Venue - Finuge Gaa Club Time - 8.00pm