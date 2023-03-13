Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Scor na nÓg

Our Ballad Group, Solo Singer and Drama group have been practicing extremely hard over the past few weeks for the Tralee district finals of Scór na nÓg which takes place this Wednesday night, 15th March in Na Gaeil Clubhouse at 7:30pm. We wish all our competitors the very best of luck. Please come along and support them.

Our Trath na gCeist team are also practicing hard as they prepare to defend their County title in Currow on Thursday 23rd March in Currow.

Lá Fhéile Padraig

Táimid ag tnúth le páirt a ghlacadh arís i bParáid Lá Fhéile Pádraig i mbliana. Cuirfear tús leis an bParáid ag Meán Lae ó Bhóthar John Joe Sheehy. Beidh muid ag canadh agus ag gártha trí shráideanna Thrá Lí!! Cuirfear tuilleadh eolais amach níos déanaí an tseachtain seo. Feicfimid ann thú!

Tralee Parnells will be marching in the St Patricks Day parade next Friday. We look forward to seeing all our juvenile members marching in their Parnells colours. Details of meeting point and time will be communicated on our social media channels nearer the time.

Easter Hurling Camp

Online booking now available for our Easter camp. Tralee Parnells 4 day Easter camp for boys and girls age 5 to 14 takes place in Caherslee GAA grounds from Monday the 3rd of April to Thursday 6th of April, 10am to 1pm. €50 for the 4 days but daily rates are available.

This camp is open to club members and non-members so if you know kids looking to try hurling or camogie they are more than welcome.

Camp starts at 10am bit you can drop your child from 9.30am. Kids must be collected at 1pm

Limited places so book your childs place asap.

https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp...

U7 Boys and Girls

Our under 7's had an exciting and energetic in MTU last Saturday, this group of players certainly gave it their all and enjoyed every minute of their training session. We finished up with some competitive matches where our players were able to display their mighty hurling skills. Congratulations to this week's player of the week Jack Whelan.. well done Jack.

U9 Boys

Our U9s trained in the Kerry Sports Academy last Friday evening and displayed some great skills throughout the session, rounded off by 4 mini-matches. Well done to all the boys.

U12 and U14 Camogie

Training for U12 girls continues on Monday evenings at 7pm at CBS the Green astro while the U14s train at 6 pm. These sessions are perfect for any girls looking to try camogie out for the first time. Girls in Tralee town, Ballymacelligott, Blennerville, Spa, Churchill and Fenit are welcome to attend. Hurley and helmet will be provided for new players. Text 085 1355566 for more information.

U16 Camogie

Training continues every Wednesday 6-7pm at CBS Astro Pitch. Please bring €3 to cover the cost of the pitch hire and arrive 10mins before session starts. The U16/Minor/Senior Camogie Teams will train together due to panel sizes. The U16 league is starting in April so looking forward to seeing good numbers at training - bring a friend!

Registration

Registration is open for 2023 and this year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. We would like to ask all members to renew their membership before the end of March. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to Parnells players Ciara Moloney, Katie Dwyer and their Kerry Camogie teammates on a great win over Derry last Saturday.

Final score Derry 2-6 Kerry 1-12

Also congratulations to to the 4 Parnells girls, Orla Leahy, Grainne Leahy, Grainne Diggin and Lana O'Connell who were part of the Kerry Minor camogie squad who had a very good victory over Mayo in the championship at the UL gaa grounds on Sunday last.

Full time score Kerry 2-15 Mayo 0-7

Senior Hurlers

Training continues in MTU at 8pm on Mondays - all new players welcome. Our season will be starting very soon with matches in the North Kerry League, so its important that we have good attendance at training.

Lotto

For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.