Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Boys and Girls

Our under 7 hurlers were in action in MTU on Saturday from 3-4pm, with a few weeks of training under their belts these young players were highly focused on perfecting their hurling skills this week. Rounding off training with a few fun and competitive hurling matches it was great to see the progress these hurlers have made. We are still welcoming new players into the ranks each week and welcome anymore who wish to join us in MTU next Saturday.

Congratulations to this week's player of the week Elliott Maunsell, well done Elliott.

U9 Boys

Training for U9s continues at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Ball Wall on Thursday evenings at 6pm. All new members welcome.

U12 and U14 Camogie

Training for U12 girls continues on Monday evenings at 7pm at CBS the Green astro while the U14s train at 6 pm. These sessions are perfect for any girls looking to try camogie out for the first time. Girls in Tralee town, Ballymacelligott, Blennerville, Spa, Churchill and Fenit are welcome to attend. Hurley and helmet will be provided for new players. Text 085 1355566 for more information.

U16 Camogie

Our U16 Camogie players had their first session of the season last Wednesday evening in Tralee CBS Astro. Training continues every Wednesday 6-7pm at CBS Astro Pitch. Please bring €3 to cover the cost of the pitch hire and arrive 10mins before session starts. The U16/Minor/Senior Camogie Teams will train together due to panel sizes. The U16 league is starting in April so looking forward to seeing good numbers at training - bring a friend!

Registration

Registration is open for 2023 and this year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. We would like to ask all members to renew their membership before the end of March. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Congratulations

Congratulations to Parnells players Ciara Moloney and Katie Dwyer who were part of the Kerry Senior Camogie team who beat Cavan in Fitzgerald stadium on Saturday last.

Senior Hurlers

Our Senior hurling team had their first run out of the year in a challenge game against Abbeydorney last Friday evening. Congratulations and well done to the last years minors Dylan Cunningham, Rory Reen and JohnJoe Hanafin who played their first game for the Seniors. Training continues in MTU at 8pm on Mondays - all new players welcome.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Cassidy family on the passing of coach Micheál's mother-in-law & senior player Niall's grandmother. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílís.

Lotto

For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.