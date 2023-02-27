Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Boys and Girls

The under 7s were in action again on Saturday at MTU Sports Academy. These young players enthusiastically took on all of the training stations on offer and enjoyed a few competitive games of hurling to finish off the training session. With attendance holding at the mid 30's upwards most weeks the under 7's are going from strength to strength. It is great to see so many young players beginning their hurling journey with Tralee Parnells. Congratulations to last week's player of the week Óisín Bourke and this week's player of the week Aoife O'Gorman, well done to you both.

Ball Wall

It was a stunning Saturday morning at the Ball Wall at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn when Tralee Parnells coaches turned out in force to learn the nuances of Wall Ball training from South Kerry GDA, Colm O'Brien. Our enthusiastic U11 hurlers were put through their paces by Colm who advised coaches on running effective ball wall training sessions. In 2021, Tralee Parnells had jumped at the chance to partner with Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn on a Sports Capital Programme grant application. This facilitated the school in building a state of the art AstroTurf pitch with a ball wall attached for hurling and camogie. Thank you in particular to retired principal, Cáit Uí Chonchúir, and current principal, Liam Ó Conchubhair, for driving the development. Thank you to Colm and our U11 hurlers for running an informative coach-the-coaches session at the weekend! All teams at the club are looking forward to benefiting from Tralee's first ball wall.

U12 and U14 Camogie

Training for U12 girls continues on Monday evenings at 7pm at CBS the Green astro while the U14s train at 6 pm. These sessions are perfect for any girls looking to try camogie out for the first time. Girls in Tralee town, Ballymacelligott, Blennerville, Spa, Churchill and Fenit are welcome to attend. Hurley and helmet will be provided for new players. Text 085 1355566 for more information.

Registration

Registration is open for 2023 and this year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. We would like to ask all members to renew their membership before the end of March. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate. Anybody who has already registered can also avail of this offer.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/

Congratulations

Congratulations to Parnells players Maeve Trant, Gráinne Diggin, Jessica McGibney, Orla Leahy, Jessica Leen, Aobhín O'Sullivan & Caoilinn Culloo who played with Mercy Mounthawk School last Friday to defeat Boherbue Comprehensive School Cork in the quarter final of the Junior Cork Colleges competition.

Congratulations also to the CBS The Green, Tralee and their Parnells players and coaches who defeated Causeway Comprehensive in the Gary Schollard Hurling Final at the weekend.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the De Hora family on their recent bereavement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís.

Lotto

For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.