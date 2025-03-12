Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Owned Horse Wins At Cheltenham

Mar 12, 2025 18:08 By brendan
Tralee Owned Horse Wins At Cheltenham
Kyprios and Ryan Moore wins the Irish St Leger. Irish Champions Festival day 2. The Curragh. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 15.09.2024
Share this article

There’s Cheltenham Festival glory for Kerry as Stumptown, owned by Tralee’s Furze Bush Syndicate, has won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the eight-year-old gelding was well-fancied at 3/1 and delivered a superb performance to secure victory, marking a huge moment for owners Ger Teahon, George Savage, and the Dillon brothers, Garrett and Brian.

Jack Kennedy finished outside the places aboard Galvin, while Listowel jockey Gavin Brouder rode French Dynamite, who was among the outsiders.

Advertisement

This win caps off a special day for Kerry racing connections, with plenty more local interest across the festival.

The 5 to 1 shot Marine Nationale has won an emotional and dramatic renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.

2 years ago Marine Nationale won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle under the late Michael O'Sullivan. 2 years later this horse is the winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Advertisement

An emotional Winning Trainer Barry Connell spoke to Mike Vince about the preparations for Marine Nationale before paying tribute to Michael O’Sullivan…
**Barry Connell Trainer**
Here is winning jockey Sean Flanagan…

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woods Facing Further Delay In PGA Tour Return
Advertisement
Ireland Squad Preparing For Italy Clash
Villa In Action Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel road closed following crash
Ring of Kerry mentioned at breakfast with US Vice President in Washington
Five Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list
Waterville councillor increasingly optimistic Butler Arms Hotel will reopen
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus