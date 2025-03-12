Tralee Owned Horse Wins At Cheltenham

There’s Cheltenham Festival glory for Kerry as Stumptown, owned by Tralee’s Furze Bush Syndicate, has won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the eight-year-old gelding was well-fancied at 3/1 and delivered a superb performance to secure victory, marking a huge moment for owners Ger Teahon, George Savage, and the Dillon brothers, Garrett and Brian.

Jack Kennedy finished outside the places aboard Galvin, while Listowel jockey Gavin Brouder rode French Dynamite, who was among the outsiders.

This win caps off a special day for Kerry racing connections, with plenty more local interest across the festival.

The 5 to 1 shot Marine Nationale has won an emotional and dramatic renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.

2 years ago Marine Nationale won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle under the late Michael O'Sullivan. 2 years later this horse is the winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

An emotional Winning Trainer Barry Connell spoke to Mike Vince about the preparations for Marine Nationale before paying tribute to Michael O’Sullivan…

**Barry Connell Trainer**

Here is winning jockey Sean Flanagan…