Tralee Manor West Club invites cyclists to join Sportive

Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club is delighted to announce its end-of-season sportive, taking place on Sunday September 24th, 2023.

The event will commence from John Mitchels GAA complex in Tralee, offering two scenic routes covering 70km and 40km, and is open to cyclists of all levels. This special ride serves as both an enjoyable end-of-season social spin and a fundraising initiative to support a fellow cyclist.

Starting Point: John Mitchels GAA complex, Tralee, V92 N522

Rollout Time: 10AM

70km Route: https://www.strava.com/routes/3120458157622192572

40km Route: https://www.strava.com/routes/3120459426283299034

The Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club Sportive ensures participants have a memorable experience with well-marshalled routes and showers available post-ride. To refuel after a successful ride, cyclists can enjoy a selection of delicious food options.

Entry Fees:

Adults: €40

Underage Participants (accompanied by a responsible adult): €20

Registration and Donation Options:

Register/Donate online at Eventbrite https://rb.gy/2moi6 prior to the event.

Register/Donate in person on the day of the event.

Cathal Moynihan, PRO for the club