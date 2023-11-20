Tralee go top of League

Tralee A caused 2 shocks in the Munster Chess league Division 1 thanks to a 3/2 victory over Cork A and a 4/1 victory over Limerick A.

In a highly rated international field Yunis Barudi and Oleksander Zakcadnyi of Ukraine and Fabian Walz of Germany were the winners in the first match.

This trio along with 14 year old Tadhg Long of Listowel were also victorious in the second match.

Mirko Kopic lost 2 epic encounters.

These results see Tralee A advance to the top of the league.

Tralee B lost both their Division 3 battles with St Michael's of Limerick.

Alfonso Jimenez of Spain won both his matches.

Michael Wycherley drew in the first round.

However Paul Shanahan, Ayman Osman and John Hoare lost out to Brazilian, Ukrainian and Romanian opponents.