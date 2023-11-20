Advertisement
Sport

Tralee go top of League

Nov 20, 2023 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Tralee go top of League
Share this article

Tralee A caused 2 shocks in the Munster Chess league Division 1 thanks to a 3/2 victory over Cork A and a 4/1 victory over Limerick A.

In a highly rated international field Yunis Barudi and Oleksander Zakcadnyi of Ukraine and Fabian Walz of Germany were the winners in the first match.

This trio along with 14 year old Tadhg Long of Listowel were also victorious in the second match.

Advertisement

Mirko Kopic lost 2 epic encounters.

These results see Tralee A advance to the top of the league.

Tralee B lost both their Division 3 battles with St Michael's of Limerick.

Advertisement

Alfonso Jimenez of Spain won both his matches.

Michael Wycherley drew in the first round.

However Paul Shanahan, Ayman Osman and John Hoare lost out to Brazilian, Ukrainian and Romanian opponents.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 qualification action this evening
Maguire ties for 36th
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí investigate mid-Kerry collision after woman in 70s hospitalised
Over €3 million in funding announced for MTU
Almost €900,000 spent to date in flood damage repairs at UHK
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus