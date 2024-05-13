Advertisement
Sport

Tralee fail in bid to win Division 1 of Chess league

May 13, 2024
Tralee fail in bid to win Division 1 of Chess league
Tralee failed in their bid to win Division 1 of the Munster league.

In round 9 they beat Cork A 3-2 but they lost the final match of the season 3-2 to Sarsfields of Limerick.

Against Cork Alfonso Jimenez of Spain, Fabian Walz of Germany and Yunis Barudi of Ukraine were the winners.

Against Sarsfields Alex Zakcadnyi won, Yunis Barudi and Fabian Walz drew.

Nevertheless Tralee A were highly creditable runners up to Ennis A and were awarded their runners up trophies in a post match ceremony.

In Division 3 Tralee B lost out 3-2 to UCC A.

