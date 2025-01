Tralee drew both their evening matches in the Munster League.

The A team finished 2 and a half all against Sarsfields of Limerick in Division One. Alfonso Jimenez and Suzana Posmuga got victories while Yunis Barudi drew.

It was also 2 and a half each in Division 3 for Tralee B, against St Grellans of Ballinasloe.

Pat Flaherty and Paddy O'Sullivan both won; Mykhaile Travianko got a draw.