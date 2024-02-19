Advertisement
Sport

Tralee District Board notes and fixtures

Feb 19, 2024 12:51 By radiokerrysport
Tralee District Board notes and fixtures
Coiste Trá Lí Tralee District Board
Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand senior League Round 3 fixtures.

Group A. Sunday February 25th at 12 noon.
First named team has home venue.
John Mitchels v Ardfert
Kerins O’Rahilly's v St Pat's

Group B. Sunday February 25th at 12 noon.
First named team has home venue.
Ballymac v Na Gaeil,
Austin Stacks V Churchill.

Rd 2 League Results.
John Mitchels 2-20 v St. Pat’s 3-09
Churchill 3-09 v Ballymac 0-15
Ardfert v Kerins O’Rahillys was postponed due to a bereavement in Ardfert.
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks was postponed due to unplayable pitch.

Masita GAA Post primary Schools Hogan Cup semifinal
Beir bua to Mercy Mouthawk and the players of the district as they play Naas CBS on Saturday February 24th 2pm, in their semifinal.
Allianz Football League
Chiarraí v Baile Átha Cliath.
Beir bua to the Kerry team and the players of the district as play Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday 24th.

Sympathy:
The Board offers it sympathy to the O’Connor and Daly families on the passing of Mary O’Connor, Ardfert.
Sympathy the O’Connor family on the passing of Thomas O’Connor, late of Tralee.

