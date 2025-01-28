Tralee District Board notes

Fixtures:

Tralee/St Brendan’s Senior League Fixtures 2025

Kindly Sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A

Rd 1 Sunday 9/2/25 @ 12 pm Austin Stacks V Na Gaeil

Rd 1 Sunday 9/2/25 @ 12 pm Kerins o Rahilly’s V St Pat’s

Rd 2 Sunday 16/2/25 @ 12 pm St Pat’s V Na Gaeil

Rd 2 Sunday16/2/25 @ 12 pm Kerins o Rahilly’s V Austin Stacks

Rd 3 Sunday 23/2/25 @ 12 pm Na Gaeil V Kerins o Rahilly’s

Rd 3 Sunday23/2/25 @ 12 pm St Pat’s V Austin Stacks

Group B

Rd 1 Sunday9/2/25 @ 12 pm John Mitchels V Ballymac

Rd 1 Sunday9/2/25 @ 12 pm Ardfert V Churchill

Rd 2 Sunday16/2/25 @ 12 pm Churchill V

Ballymac

Rd 2 Sunday16/2/25 @ 12 pm John Mitchels V Ardfert

Rd 3 Sunday23/2/25@ 12 pm Ardfert V Ballymac

Rd 3 Sunday 23/2/25 @ 12 pm Churchill V John Mitchels

TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí U19 A Competition:

Congratulations to Mercy Mouthawk and the players from the district on their semifinal win over Hamilton High School Bandon by 2-19 v 0-5.

They will play Saint Brendan’s Killarney in the final, scheduled for February 8th.

Scór:

The Scór Sinsir County Final will take place on March 1st at 7:00pm in the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, MTU. All entries to be confirmed before February 14th.

The Tralee/Saint Brendan’s District final for Scór na bPáistí will be held on March 11th at 7.30pm in the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, MTU. All entries to be confirmed before March 4th.

LGFA Cluichí Sraithe LIDL Mná Sinsir Chiarraí 2025:

Hard luck to the Kerry Senior Ladies team on their loss to Armagh last Saturday in Round 1 of the Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 played in Austin Stack Park.

Round 2 is fixed for 3rd February away to Waterford in the SETU Arena, Waterford at 3:45pm. Beir bua to the players of the district involved.

Sraith Náisiúnta Fir Sinsir Peile 2025:

The Kerry v Donegal game in Round 1 of the Allianz Football League Division 1 was postponed due to the inclement weather preventing Donegal from travelling.

Kerry’s face Derry in round 2 away next Sunday 2nd February, Celtic Park, 12.30pm. Beir bua to the players of the district involved.

Sraith Iománaíochta Allianz 2025:

Beir bua to our senior hurlers when they travel to Newbridge next Saturday 1st to play Kildare at 1:00pm.

Scéim Scoláireachtaí Gaeltachta CLG na Mumhan:

Munster GAA Gaeltacht Scholarship Competition is now open. Details in link below. Gach eolas ag an nasc thíos.

#gaagaeilge

Link here – https://shorturl.at/KgXk3

Comhairle na Mumhan:

Comhghairdeas to iar-Cathaoirleach of Coiste Chondae Chiarraí, Tim Murphy on his election as Chairperson of The Munster GAA Council for a 3 year term. The Convention took place on Saturday January 18th at The Meadowlands Hotel Trá Lí.

Sympathy:

To referee Seamus Mulvihill and the Mulvihill and Hobbert families on the death of his mom Peggy late of Listowel and formerly of Saint Brendan’s Park,Tralee.

To the Burns family, Tralee on the death of Denise's mom, Nora Holden née Fitzgerald late of Mitchels Avenue, Tralee.

To the Scollard and O'Connell families on the death of Bridie Scollard née O'Connell late of Old Killeen Road, Tralee.