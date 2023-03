Tralee Chess Club play rounds 7 and 8 in the Munster Chess League today in Charleville; against Ennis B at noon and Limerick B at 4.

Tralee currently lead Division 2 with a maximum 6 points.

The five players representing Tralee are Yunis Barudi, Oleksandr Zakcadndyi, Paul Shanahan, Ayman Osman and Johnny Hoare.

Advertisement

Teams need to win 3 games to get 1 point.